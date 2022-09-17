Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
BART hit with system wides delays following "equipment problem"
BART suffered a major service disruption Sunday, one week after celebrating its 50th anniversary. Two trains got stuck in the tube on the Oakland side, one near the west Oakland station, the other near 12th street.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident
An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies After Being Struck by 2 Trucks in Santa Rosa
A man who was apparently either crouched or crawling on a roadway in Santa Rosa was struck by two vehicles and died on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol has announced. Officers responded to the area of Todd Road near Moorland Avenue at around 5:45 a.m., at which time they...
KTVU FOX 2
3 kids hospitalized after getting hit walking home from school
Three children remain in the hospital after getting hit and thrown by a car involved in a crash, as they walked home from school in Antioch Friday afternoon. A relative tells us more about their conditions and how the family is hurting from this tragedy.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest armed carjacking suspect by City Hall
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of n armed carjacking a victim, who was able to flag down authorities. The man was seen being taken into custody on Monday about 5 p.m. near Frank Ogawa Plaza. He was put on a gurney, video shows.
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Rosa (Santa Rosa, CA)
According to the Santa Rosa Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Santa Rosa on Monday. The crash happened in the area of Todd Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KTVU FOX 2
BART restored after service goes out in Transbay tube
BART officials say service in the Transbay Tube has been restored after equipment issues disabled multiple trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt. According to BART, two trains were stuck on the Oakland side, one near 12th St. the other is stuck in west Oakland. Officials say the downed trains caused...
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stealing and crashing truck in North Bay
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police said a 15-year-old girl was arrested Saturday for stealing and crashing a truck, then fleeing the scene. Just before 1 a.m., police said they received reports of a Chevrolet truck that crashed into a fence at Caulfield Lane at Park Lane. When officers arrived, nobody...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police officers struck by drunk driver during double homicide investigation
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two Oakland police officers investigating a double homicide were struck by a suspected drunk driver, who was later arrested. At a news conference describing a violent night in Oakland on Monday, police said that in addition to all the mayhem, two officers were providing traffic control in the 3000 block of Telegraph Avenue during the homicide investigation of two men, when a person suspected of drunk driving struck them.
Possible road rage incident in East Bay ends in homicide Sunday
SAN LORENZO -- A possible road rage dispute ended in homicide on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County sheriff.The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, which has been shut down since 4:27 p.m., when the altercation occurred.Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man who had suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.The suspect's vehicle fled the scene toward Interstate Highway 880. No further information is available at this time.The Alameda sheriff is asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has a car video of the event to please contact them at (510) 667-7721.
KTVU FOX 2
Two 12-year-old pedestrians in critical condition after being hit by a car
Antioch police say two 12-year-old kids are in critical condition after being hit by a car. A third 12-year-old also was hit by the same car. According to officials, the three kids were walking home from school when a red Chevrolet Impala struck a tan Mercury. Mystique near Sycamore Dr....
KTVU FOX 2
2 people killed in Oakland near mosque, woman killed in separate shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two Monday evening shootings where two men were killed in an area right around the corner from a mosque, where they had been praying just 45 minutes beforehand. A third person – a woman – died in a separate shooting less than an...
sfstandard.com
SF Man Stabbed to Death in Own Home. Suspects Take Laptop
A San Francisco man was stabbed to death in his own home Sunday night, San Francisco police said. Two suspects in dark clothing knocked on the door of the victim’s home on in the 900 block of Geary Street in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood at around 10 p.m. Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested in San Francisco catalytic converter, assault of officer case
SAN FRANCISCO - Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 12. Officers said...
KTVU FOX 2
2 people killed in Oakland shooting, another in hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a Monday evening shooting where two people have been killed. Police are at the scene of 31st Street and Telegraph Avenue. The shooting happened at around 7:45 p.m. The crime scene, at a normally busy intersection, is still active at this hour. Police said a third victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
8-year-old boy dies after being hit by car near elementary school; babysitter injured, SJPD says
A boy who was hit by a car on near an elementary school has succumbed to his injuries, San Jose police say. A woman, his babysitter, was also hit.
KTVU FOX 2
Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of slain security guard raises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run
The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
KTVU FOX 2
One man is dead after being shot in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo say one person is dead after being shot on the 2600 block of Spring Road. Officials say just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday they found a 29-year-old man with a gun shot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, he died from his injuries on Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
