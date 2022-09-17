ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas

COVID-19 active cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55, down three since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,167. Total Deaths: 114. COVID-19 Metrics for Union County. Total...
ARKANSAS STATE
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
ARKANSAS STATE
DHS Director Gillespie leaving Arkansas to be closer to mother

Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services to spend time with her 85-year-old mother in Georgia, she said in an interview Sept. 16. She will leave the position Oct. 7. Her salary is $287,042.08. “She’s had a few health issues this year, and that’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan

Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
ARKANSAS STATE
South Arkansas Heritage Museum looks at Old School Days

“Old School Days: Memories of Early Education in Columbia County” is the newest artifact exhibit at the South Arkansas Heritage Museum, 317 W. Main. The exhibit is on display Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 16. Admission to the public is $5.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Science Education
Psychology
Colleges
Education
Science
12 Best Cities And Small Towns In Arkansas You Must Visit

Looking to discover some of the best small towns in Arkansas along with cities you may know about?. Are you looking for a state to visit that is not the main tourist destination, but has all the benefits of a travel hotspot? If so, Arkansas is a great place to plan to visit (or move)! Bordering on the South and the Midwest, Arkansas combines the charm of both locales. Although the state is on the smaller side, the best towns in Arkansas are ones you will want to visit again and again!
ARKANSAS STATE
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
ARKANSAS STATE
Weyerhaeuser employees on strike in Northwest

Weyerhaeuser Company has acknowledged that a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union is impacting its operations in Oregon and Washington. Weyerhaeuser has approximately 1,200 employees who are members of IAM, including employees in the company's Wood Products and Timberlands organizations. The company...
OREGON STATE
Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansas electric cooperatives have defended the requirement for homeowners on their networks to pay connection fees and carry additional insurance if they want to use an alternative energy source. The insurance and fees, the cooperatives stated in a Thursday release, were due to the...
ARKANSAS STATE
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, September 13

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 13, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Horace Biddle and Addie Marie Biddle, P.O. Box 12, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 8. Presha Haynes, 723 Caboose, Bradley; Chapter 13; bankruptcy...
ARKANSAS STATE
Statement from Sarah for Governor campaign on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ release from hospital this morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—The Sarah for Governor campaign today released the following statement after Sarah Huckabee Sanders was discharged from an Arkansas hospital. Statement from Communications Director Judd Deere:. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rare photo of whooping crane family group receives attention

Experienced photographers know that getting an iconic picture takes patience, skill and being at the right place at the right time. A little luck helps, too. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologist Sara Zimorski, who oversees LDWF’s Whooping Crane Reintroduction Program, took a beautiful photo of a whooping crane pair, along with its chick, in March just 11 days after the chick hatched in Avoyelles Parish.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Logoly State Park announces September 24 clean-up

Logoly State Park near McNeil will participate in the Great Arkansas Cleanup on Saturday, September 24. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center to get supplies, an area to work and a free t-shirt (limited supply). Projects will include trash pickup and park beautification. This event is...
MCNEIL, AR

