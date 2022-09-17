Melissa Miller was recognized by Peoples Bank recently for her 20 years of service. Miller is assistant vice president and head teller at the Main branch. "Melissa is a caring individual who does a great job of serving our customers and managing our main bank's customer service specialists. Her leadership, loyalty and dedication are very much appreciated. Working with her is a pleasure, and all of us at Peoples Bank wish Melissa a happy 20th anniversary," said Mary Fowler, CEO.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO