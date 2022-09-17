Read full article on original website
Magnolia School Board opens discussion about artificial turf for outdoor athletic facilities
The Magnolia School Board recently decided to study possible installation of artificial turf at the district’s football, baseball and softball fields. Much discussion around the community has gotten back to the board and it was addressed during the meeting. Board president Mike Waters said it’s estimated that turf for...
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
Kaylee Brooks 2022 Miss Columbia County Fair Queen
Kaylee Brooks won the Miss Columbia County Fair Queen Pageant on Monday night. Gabrielle Harrell was named Junior Miss Columbia County Fair Queen. Brooks, 20, of Magnolia, is the daughter of Stephanie Riedel. She is a student at Southern Arkansas University where she is in the nursing program. She was the recipient of the Windgate Nursing Foundation Scholarship.
"Light for the Fight" ceremony October 3 at SAU's Blanchard Hall Fountain
The Rankin College of Business at Southern Arkansas University will sponsor its annual Light for the Fight ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, October 3 by the Blanchard Hall Fountain. Sponsored each year by the Business Student Advisory Council (BSAC) in the College of Business, the ceremony is to honor all of those who have battled cancer. This year’s ceremony will feature a guest speaker from the local cancer support group Steel Magnolias.
Melissa Miller completes 20 years with Peoples Bank
Melissa Miller was recognized by Peoples Bank recently for her 20 years of service. Miller is assistant vice president and head teller at the Main branch. "Melissa is a caring individual who does a great job of serving our customers and managing our main bank's customer service specialists. Her leadership, loyalty and dedication are very much appreciated. Working with her is a pleasure, and all of us at Peoples Bank wish Melissa a happy 20th anniversary," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Carnival rides, pageants, shows and food all part of Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show, starting Monday
Get ready for the excitement of the midway, carnival food, livestock and everything fun that goes along with the 85th Columbia County Fair & Livestock show Monday through Saturday. Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon said there is something for everyone at this year’s fair. Delicious food on the midway includes traditional...
Henderson-Shumate announce engagement
Molly Clair Shumate and Rex Harper Henderson, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage set for Saturday, October 8, 2022. Molly is the daughter of Toni summate of Kilbourne, La. and Mark W. Shumate of Sondheimer, La. She is the granddaughter of the late W.P Shumate of Sondheimer, La. and Mr. C.C. Print and the late Mary Print of Oak Grove, La.
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Lawrence Edward Jones
Lawrence Edward Jones, 54, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held noon Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Unity A.M.E. Church in Magnolia (Free Hope...
Arkansas Legislative Council approves $6 million in funding for medical center
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — No matter what your occupation is, where you live or where you work, the pandemic and inflation have impacted everyone— and that includes Arkansas hospitals. Many of those hospitals have been facing potential closures, but the Medical Center in Ouachita County is no longer...
Dr. Raymond Cammack
Dr. Raymond Cammack, 79, of Magnolia died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, LA. Dr. Cammack spent his life in the ministry and teaching. He received a doctor of education in mathematics. He was a professor of mathematics at Southern Arkansas University for 34 years.
Collision near New Edinburg takes life of Crossett driver
A young Crossett woman was killed and two other people were hurt about 5:20 a.m. Monday in a wreck on Arkansas 8 east of New Edinburg (Cleveland County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Makaylee D. Neal, 19, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze west on the highway when her car crossed the center line and into the path of an eastbound 2022 model Toyota Corolla.
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas
COVID-19 active cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55, down three since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,167. Total Deaths: 114. COVID-19 Metrics for Union County. Total...
Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett
Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
South Arkansas Heritage Museum looks at Old School Days
“Old School Days: Memories of Early Education in Columbia County” is the newest artifact exhibit at the South Arkansas Heritage Museum, 317 W. Main. The exhibit is on display Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 16. Admission to the public is $5.
ULM receives federal funds for Biomedical Research Park in Monroe
A North Louisiana bioscience center has been awarded an American Rescue Plan grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The EDA committed $1.8 million to support construction of a new Biomedical Research and Innovation Park on the University of Louisiana-Monroe campus. State and local matching funds will elevate the total grant value to $3.6 million.
Poll: Bookstore has support, but profitability questionable
A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think that having a general-interest bookstore is a good idea but would likely fail. Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:. “Could Magnolia support a general-interest bookstore?”. The results:. Nice idea, but probably an unprofitable one in...
Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death
COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
SAU hangs with Harding for a half before falling to 1-2 in conference play
SEARCY -- Southern Arkansas trailed No. 7 Harding by just a touchdown at the break of Saturday night's Great American Conference matchup from First Security Stadium, but the host used a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive in the third quarter for a 37-17 win. The Muleriders fall to 1-2 on the...
CMC buys Advanced Steel Recovery
Commercial Metals Company has acquired Advanced Steel Recovery, LLC (ASR), a leading supplier of recycled ferrous metals located in Southern California. ASR's primary operations include processing and brokering capabilities that efficiently source material for sale into both the domestic and export markets. ASR handles approximately 300,000 tons of scrap annually across its processing, industrial collection, and brokerage platforms.
