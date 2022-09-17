MIAMI - Fiona became the first major hurricane of the season overnight. As of the Tuesday 8 a.m. advisory, the Category 3 storm was bringing hurricane conditions to the Turks and Caicos. Fiona was moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph with sustained winds of 115 mph. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Turks and Caicos. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Southeastern Bahamas.Fiona is forecast to move north and strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane. Fiona is expected to lift northeastward and head near or to the west of Bermuda...

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO