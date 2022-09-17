ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Briar Cliff Chargers win historic game at Field of Dreams movie site

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqDVK_0hz7UqZD00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Briar Cliff Chargers baseball team took on Luther College at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, marking the first collegiate baseball game played at the site.

Before the game, both teams enjoyed the atmosphere and soaked in the experience. Earlier in the day, Briar Cliff defeated Luther 10-9 in a home run derby. Also, MLB Hall of Famer and longtime Minnesota Twins outfielder Tony Oliva threw the first pitch.

Briar Cliff received a strong performance on the mound as they only allowed three hits while six Chargers recorded at least one RBI, led by four from Drew Petersen, as Briar Cliff picked up a big 15-1 win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids skate park closes

The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night

DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
wanderwisdom.com

Off Shore Resort Review: A Mississippi Riverfront Hotel With a View

Kristina is a parent of two, writer, remote worker, and volunteer. In her spare time, she enjoys nature, trying new things, and lots of DIY. My family and I visited the Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa, in August 2022. I was about to turn 40; plus my son and I share a birthday. We hadn't traveled for a couple years, so it was a great opportunity to take a short trip! I'm from Iowa, and love searching out Midwest vacation spots that are located on the water, within a few hour's drive, and have a "sandy beach" vibe. Surprise—there are more than you might think in the Heartland! Thanks to a local radio station, I discovered the Off Shore Resort - a property that was recently renovated (and has beautiful views of the Mississippi River). I was sold, and we booked a two-night stay before the kids went back to school.
BELLEVUE, IA
KCRG.com

WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Oliva
98.1 KHAK

Beloved Downtown Cedar Rapids Restaurant Back Up For Sale

The current owner of White Star Ale House expects the restaurant to undergo a smooth transition as he puts it up for sale just two years after purchasing it. I still absolutely believe White Star is a fantastic restaurant, for the right person, and will do extremely well. White Star has played a key role providing dining and beverage services before and after events in the Powerhouse, Paramount, Theatre Cedar Rapids and other downtown events, as well as hosting social and business gatherings — from wedding rehearsal dinners and strategic planning sessions to anniversary parties and receptions.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Oktoberfest brings beer and new traditions to Marion

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion Saturday, calling it a "new signature event" for the city. The event featured a wide range of activities, including live music, food and beer vendors and some traditional competitions like stein holding.
MARION, IA
KCCI.com

2 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond starting to release the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring plan. Two of those stores are in Iowa, including Dubuque and Waterloo. No word on when those stores will close for good. Bed Bath...
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Field Of Dreams#College Baseball#The Briar Cliff Chargers#Mlb Hall Of Famer#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCRG.com

Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Job cuts are coming to a Cedar Rapids facility that helps supply Nordstrom department store customers. Nordstrom has confirmed this evening that it will cut some of its workforce in Cedar Rapids. Nordstrom operates a fulfillment center on 18th Street Southwest. The Cedar Rapids Economic...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Lane closures in Dubuque for Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Resurfacing of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy to just north of Pennsylvania Ave. is now complete. The next phase of the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project is resurfacing the arterial's southbound lanes from just north of Pennsylvania Ave. to U.S. 20, as well the arterial's northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Catfish Creek Bridge.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
KCRG.com

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a wet and stormy Saturday night across Eastern Iowa, and more storms are in the forecast over the next 24 hours. Most of the area is waking up to clouds with pockets of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Most of Sunday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising into the 80s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Name released in Dubuque fatal crash

September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 7 hours ago. As much of...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy