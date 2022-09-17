Briar Cliff Chargers win historic game at Field of Dreams movie site

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Briar Cliff Chargers baseball team took on Luther College at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, marking the first collegiate baseball game played at the site.

Before the game, both teams enjoyed the atmosphere and soaked in the experience. Earlier in the day, Briar Cliff defeated Luther 10-9 in a home run derby. Also, MLB Hall of Famer and longtime Minnesota Twins outfielder Tony Oliva threw the first pitch.

Briar Cliff received a strong performance on the mound as they only allowed three hits while six Chargers recorded at least one RBI, led by four from Drew Petersen, as Briar Cliff picked up a big 15-1 win.

