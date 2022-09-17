LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Tuesday for their MLB-leading 44th comeback win in the first game of a doubleheader. The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors, won their fifth in a row. Los Angeles shortstop Trea Turner exited in the fifth after being hit in the side by a ball that ricocheted off a runner’s helmet. After stranding 12 runners though seven innings, managing just one run on seven hits, the Dodgers batted around in the eighth and rallied from a 5-1 deficit. Austin Barnes chased Caleb Smith with a two-run homer that drew the Dodgers to 5-3. Pinch-hitter Will Smith singled with the bases loaded to make it 5-4.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO