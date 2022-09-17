Read full article on original website
Eater
Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen
One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
L'ATTITUDE conference brings big names to San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There are some big names in town this weekend for the L'ATTITUDE conference, which kicked off Thursday morning at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Downtown. The 4-day event allows Latin professionals to network and share ideas, drawing celebrities, entrepreneurs and business leaders from all over. On day...
kusi.com
San Diego family business has Yelp’s best rated horchata
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new list was published by Yelp saying that the best cup of horchata in California can be found right here in San Diego. It’s no surprise for most San Diegans, our Mexican food is a point of pride for the entire county. According to Yelp, the best cup of the vanilla rice drink can be found at Barrio Donas in Northern San Diego.
localemagazine.com
5 Things You Can’t Miss at Belmont Park This Fall (Including a Fall Festival)
Trick or Treat Your Family to These Autumn Experiences at Belmont Park. Belmont Park in Mission Beach, San Diego is a historic 97-year-old beachfront amusement park with rides, food and loads of fun for all ages. Parking and admission are free, so you can enjoy a wallet-friendly day by the beach! Race on the go-kart track or snack on seasonal fall treats. It’s not just witchful thinking—there’s so much to explore this autumn at Belmont Park in Mission Beach. Here are five festive attractions to check out this season! Fall Fest Belmont Park.
News 8 Throwback: Miramar Air Show flying across San Diego skies
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the 2022 Miramar Air Show is set to return to the skies this weekend after a nearly a three year hiatus, we’re taking a look back at some of our News 8 archive clips of Miramar Air Show highlights from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s in San Diego.
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
San Diego Business Journal
Warehouse Transformed to Fish Market Restaurant
Karina’s Group, a San Diego family-owned chain of restaurants, has opened a new restaurant in Logan Heights, expanding what had been a simple fish market in a remodeling project that included adding an outdoor patio and indoor seating. Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos, 1852 National Ave., is Karina’s Group’s...
northcoastcurrent.com
San Clemente teen youngest champion at Super Girl Surf Pro Oceanside
A San Clemente teen is this year’s Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Oceanside champion, event organizers announced after a weekend of competition. Sawyer Lindblad, 17, is the youngest competitor to win the Super Girl Pro Surf cape, according to a wrap-up from the organizers. The annual contests took place Sept. 16-18 at Oceanside Pier and included instructional sessions for up-and-coming surfers, an adaptive surf heat, and entertainment.
NBC San Diego
Get Ready For Early Sunsets, San Diego. Here Are the Sunset Times For Fall
After a sweltering end to the summer, San Diego weather may start feeling cool enough to switch your iced pumpkin spice latte to hot as autumn falls upon the Northern Hemisphere. The start of fall also signals earlier sunsets and dwindling hours of sunlight. Here are some key fall and...
NBC San Diego
Back-to-Back Bad Bunny Concerts Bring Mad Money to San Diego Businesses
The San Diego Padres are out of town, but Petco Park is coming alive as reggaetón artist Bad Bunny rocks the stage Saturday and Sunday. But will Bad Bunny’s music turn into dollars for businesses in the area?. Some business owners say highly-anticipated concerts like this one gives...
'It’s so scary!' | San Diegan describes experience as Hurricane Fiona hits
SAN DIEGO — A San Diegan living in Puerto Rico for a year rode out Hurricane Fiona in fear. “It’s so scary,” said Dawnelle Guidone, who sent CBS 8 videos of the storm as it approached her apartment in Isabela, rattling windows. With 115 mph winds and...
Thrillist
The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego
With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
San Diego weekly Reader
Bret Michaels declares “We love it here in San Diego!” at least a half dozen times
Some call it glam rock. Others, hair metal. My friend Joe calls it butt rock: as in, on August 28 at Petco Park, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Poison, Mötley Crüe, and Def Leppard rocked our butts off. From whence does the term “Butt rock” stem? According to the internet, it was probably spawned by someone mis-hearing a Texas radio station advertisement pitching “Rock, Nothing But Rock.” That seems a likely enough origin, but how does one define the term? On that, few internet experts seem to agree.
SD Entertainer Magazine
San Diego Restaurant Week Delights Diners Sept. 25 – Oct 2, 2022
San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, returns to wow diners with over 100 restaurants across 30+ neighborhoods for eight days of dining from Sunday, September 25th, 2022, through Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. As the Fall season returns, San Diego Restaurant Week invites diners from throughout the County to connect, reflect, and savor delicious meals curated by the regions’ collection of inventive chefs. These eight days of dining truly have something to offer for anyone looking for a great meal with a great savings.
NBC San Diego
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego, Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
Strange lights seen in San Diego sky, have you seen them?
Mysterious lights have been reported across San Diego on Monday night. CBS 8 viewers have sent in videos showing strange, mysterious lights appearing in skies across San Diego. Have you seen them?
