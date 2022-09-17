ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
Red Tricycle San Diego

The Best Pizza in San Diego

Dishing on the best pizza spots in San Diego that the whole family will love. Best known for its fish tacos, craft brews and tasty juice bars, San Diego is quietly leveling up its pizza game too. And, since most families agree that the perfect pie is an instant mood booster, we’re thrilled to share the best pizza joints in the county. From artisan pizzas in Little Italy to authentic Chicago slices, keep reading for the 12 best pizza spots in San Diego that will have the whole family rejoicing, “That’s amore!”
Eater

Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen

One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
CBS 8

L'ATTITUDE conference brings big names to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There are some big names in town this weekend for the L'ATTITUDE conference, which kicked off Thursday morning at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Downtown. The 4-day event allows Latin professionals to network and share ideas, drawing celebrities, entrepreneurs and business leaders from all over. On day...
kusi.com

San Diego family business has Yelp’s best rated horchata

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new list was published by Yelp saying that the best cup of horchata in California can be found right here in San Diego. It’s no surprise for most San Diegans, our Mexican food is a point of pride for the entire county. According to Yelp, the best cup of the vanilla rice drink can be found at Barrio Donas in Northern San Diego.
localemagazine.com

5 Things You Can’t Miss at Belmont Park This Fall (Including a Fall Festival)

Trick or Treat Your Family to These Autumn Experiences at Belmont Park. Belmont Park in Mission Beach, San Diego is a historic 97-year-old beachfront amusement park with rides, food and loads of fun for all ages. Parking and admission are free, so you can enjoy a wallet-friendly day by the beach! Race on the go-kart track or snack on seasonal fall treats. It’s not just witchful thinking—there’s so much to explore this autumn at Belmont Park in Mission Beach. Here are five festive attractions to check out this season! Fall Fest Belmont Park.
San Diego Business Journal

Warehouse Transformed to Fish Market Restaurant

Karina’s Group, a San Diego family-owned chain of restaurants, has opened a new restaurant in Logan Heights, expanding what had been a simple fish market in a remodeling project that included adding an outdoor patio and indoor seating. Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos, 1852 National Ave., is Karina’s Group’s...
northcoastcurrent.com

San Clemente teen youngest champion at Super Girl Surf Pro Oceanside

A San Clemente teen is this year’s Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Oceanside champion, event organizers announced after a weekend of competition. Sawyer Lindblad, 17, is the youngest competitor to win the Super Girl Pro Surf cape, according to a wrap-up from the organizers. The annual contests took place Sept. 16-18 at Oceanside Pier and included instructional sessions for up-and-coming surfers, an adaptive surf heat, and entertainment.
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego

With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
San Diego weekly Reader

Bret Michaels declares “We love it here in San Diego!” at least a half dozen times

Some call it glam rock. Others, hair metal. My friend Joe calls it butt rock: as in, on August 28 at Petco Park, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Poison, Mötley Crüe, and Def Leppard rocked our butts off. From whence does the term “Butt rock” stem? According to the internet, it was probably spawned by someone mis-hearing a Texas radio station advertisement pitching “Rock, Nothing But Rock.” That seems a likely enough origin, but how does one define the term? On that, few internet experts seem to agree.
SD Entertainer Magazine

San Diego Restaurant Week Delights Diners Sept. 25 – Oct 2, 2022

San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, returns to wow diners with over 100 restaurants across 30+ neighborhoods for eight days of dining from Sunday, September 25th, 2022, through Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. As the Fall season returns, San Diego Restaurant Week invites diners from throughout the County to connect, reflect, and savor delicious meals curated by the regions’ collection of inventive chefs. These eight days of dining truly have something to offer for anyone looking for a great meal with a great savings.
