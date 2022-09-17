With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO