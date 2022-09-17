Read full article on original website
Times News
Lehighton rolls to first victory
WILSON BORO – What a game!. It was a stellar performance from the football team to the band on Saturday as Lehighton hit on all notes on a gorgeous late summer day. There were some zany things that occurred - like four touchdowns scored in exactly two minutes of play to close the first half.
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 19
Lehighton’s Trey Spring won the Schuylkill League individual golf title on Monday, while Palmerton captured the team title at the Colonial League golf championships. Lehighton’s Trey Spring fired a round of 78 at the difficult Schuylkill Country Club Course to capture the Schuylkill League individual championship. Spring, whose...
Times News
concert at Tamaqua church
The Swinging with St. John’s Big Band Concert will be from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. John XXIII Parish in Tamaqua. The show will feature M&J Big Band of Pottsville. Admission is $20 per person in advance and $25 at door. Light refreshments and snacks will be sold.
Times News
St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care Tamaqua welcomes Justin Miller
A freak wheelbarrow accident was the catalyst for the 13-year evolution of Mr. Miller, middle school math teacher, to Dr. Miller, orthopedic surgeon and orthopedic oncologist. On Sept. 1, Justin Miller, DO, joined St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care - Tamaqua. He will treat various orthopedic conditions and perform surgery at St. Luke’s Miners Campus in Coaldale.
Times News
Fall festival
A fall festival will be held at 1 p.m. at the Owl Creek Reservoir in Tamaqua on Oct. 15. The event, organized by the Owl Creek Reservoir Commission, will feature both fall foliage hayrides and haunted hayrides. The festival takes place from the lower reservoir pavilion area. Attendees should park...
Times News
Winning $1 million Cash King lottery ticket sold in Lansford
A $1 million winning Cash King scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at Boyer’s Food Markets in Lansford, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Boyer’s will receive a $5,000 for selling the winning ticket. Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire...
Times News
Bethlehem Steel authors at Tamaqua library Oct. 9
St. Luke’s University Health Network and the Tamaqua Public Library are teaming up to offer “History on the Books!” in conjunction with Tamaqua’s annual Heritage Day. The event will be at the library, 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua, at 1 p.m. Oct. 9. Author Catherine McCafferty...
Times News
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Times News
Gorgeous day for classic cars in McAdoo
Sunday’s perfect weather drew 200 classic and antique vehicles to the 36th Annual Antique Automobile Club of America Car Show sponsored by the AACA Anthracite Region Chapter, Hazleton. The event was at the Tri-County Little League Field in McAdoo. According to treasurer Dave Bielen of Hometown, an additional 500 car enthusiasts attended. The event featured food, a DJ and live music by The Legends Band. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Tamaqua chamber event
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner on Oct. 6 at Mountain Valley Golf Course, 1021 Brockton Mountain Dr., Barnesville. The chamber will honor Jay Hollenbach as the Joseph Plasko Jr. Citizenship Award recipient and Micah Gursky as the Business Person of the Year. Keynote speaker...
Times News
Tamaqua library announces events
• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
Times News
Lehighton man faces DUI charge in two-vehicle crash
A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday in Carbon County is suspected of driving under the influence. State police at Lehighton said the crash occurred at 8:04 p.m. along Route 248 at the intersection with Centre Street in Parryville. Troopers said Lucas A. Long, 35, of Lehighton, was...
Times News
woman hurt in Summit Hill crash
A woman suffered a head injury Monday afternoon in a crash in Summit Hill. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear Drive West and Laurel Drive in the village of White Bear. One motorist pulled out of White Bear Drive into the path of a vehicle traveling on Laurel Drive. The woman was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics. The Diligence fire company handled traffic control. Summit Hill police are investigating. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Charles Hissick to Thomas Lee Biever, Sugarloaf, property on Main Street (Centre Street), Junedale, $70,000. Samler Property Management, LLC, to Mirla Mararita Fernandez De Gomez, 1479 Berwick St., Beaver Meadows, property at 62 Main St., Beaver Meadows, $128,000. East Penn Township. Austin C. Schock to Roy L. Schock, 6 Chrisrman...
Times News
State police reports
State police at the Lehighton barracks are investigating a criminal mischief incident in which a window on a home in Polk Township was damaged. Police say a Kunkletown woman reported July 29 that someone damaged the window at her residence along Beltzville Drive. The damages are estimated at $100-150, police said.
Times News
Palmerton, Jim Thorpe mayors help food pantries
Palmerton Area High School students assist Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko, far left, and Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann, far right, in collecting canned goods before the Palmerton-Jim Thorpe football game Friday night. The canned goods will be distributed between the food pantries in both communities. As a result of the 54-29 Blue Bomber victory in the game, Sofranko will have to wear Palmerton attire at Jim Thorpe’s next council meeting, Oct. 13, to pay off a friendly wager he made with Herrmann. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
one taken to trauma center after crash
One person was injured Monday afternoon in a crash in Nesquehoning. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. during heavy rain along Route 93 atop Broad mountain. The injured person was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. Nesquehoning fire police controlled traffic. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Firearms stolen from Monroe Co. home
State police at Lehighton are investigating a theft incident involving firearms. Troopers said on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. they were dispatched to Getz Dawl Road, in Eldred Township, Monroe County, for a theft report. On scene, a woman said her son took multiple rifles and pistols from the home...
Times News
Basket raffle benefits Weatherly library
The Weatherly Area Community Library basket raffle is Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Packer Township Municipal building, 2234 Hudson Drive, Weatherly. Drawing begins at 1 p.m. Preview Night is Friday, Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at that time. Winners need not be present.
Times News
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
