HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton wins big over Crane on homecoming
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Junior runningback Corbin Luna led the way on offense for Fort Stockton as they take a 46-6 win over Crane.
The Panthers have their first 4-0 start since 2019.
