Fort Stockton, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Stockton wins big over Crane on homecoming

By Kayler Smith
 3 days ago

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Junior runningback Corbin Luna led the way on offense for Fort Stockton as they take a 46-6 win over Crane.

The Panthers have their first 4-0 start since 2019.

Watch the video above for highlights.

