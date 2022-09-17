Read full article on original website
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 19
Lehighton’s Trey Spring won the Schuylkill League individual golf title on Monday, while Palmerton captured the team title at the Colonial League golf championships. Lehighton’s Trey Spring fired a round of 78 at the difficult Schuylkill Country Club Course to capture the Schuylkill League individual championship. Spring, whose...
Times News
Lehighton rolls to first victory
WILSON BORO – What a game!. It was a stellar performance from the football team to the band on Saturday as Lehighton hit on all notes on a gorgeous late summer day. There were some zany things that occurred - like four touchdowns scored in exactly two minutes of play to close the first half.
Freedom football tallies 5 takeaways to give Nazareth its first loss
FULL STORY: Fletcher helps Freedom light up the scoreboard - well, figuratively. A lot of statistics from the first three weeks of the season flew out the window on Saturday night. Freedom’s defense had only forced one turnover. Nazareth’s defense had only allowed 7.3 points per contest. That...
Times News
LV’s ‘J-Ross’ is the boss Clubhouse manager does it all
When the Lehigh Valley IronPigs get a new player - whether it’s through a trade, someone moving up from a lower level, down from the majors or coming in as a free agent - the news is made public in the morning and by game time, the player is in town, has a clean, well-fitting uniform complete with his nameplate on the back of the jersey.
Times News
concert at Tamaqua church
The Swinging with St. John’s Big Band Concert will be from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. John XXIII Parish in Tamaqua. The show will feature M&J Big Band of Pottsville. Admission is $20 per person in advance and $25 at door. Light refreshments and snacks will be sold.
Times News
Fall festival
A fall festival will be held at 1 p.m. at the Owl Creek Reservoir in Tamaqua on Oct. 15. The event, organized by the Owl Creek Reservoir Commission, will feature both fall foliage hayrides and haunted hayrides. The festival takes place from the lower reservoir pavilion area. Attendees should park...
The Need for Speed at Weatherly Hillclimb
WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of drivers felt the need for speed Saturday and Sunday in Carbon County. They tackled a one-mile stretch of Hill Street again, Sunday, for the two-day Weatherly Hillclimb. The ‘Sports Car Club of America’ sanctioned race tracts, all kinds of slick cars, competitors, and a big crowd.One of the […]
Times News
Pleasant Valley principal scheduled for court
A Pleasant Valley School District principal is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday after being been cited for harassment following a domestic incident this past spring. According to a non-traffic citation filed by Trooper Bryan Kolodziej of the Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg barracks against Kendal Askins, principal...
Times News
Bethlehem Steel authors at Tamaqua library Oct. 9
St. Luke’s University Health Network and the Tamaqua Public Library are teaming up to offer “History on the Books!” in conjunction with Tamaqua’s annual Heritage Day. The event will be at the library, 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua, at 1 p.m. Oct. 9. Author Catherine McCafferty...
Times News
St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care Tamaqua welcomes Justin Miller
A freak wheelbarrow accident was the catalyst for the 13-year evolution of Mr. Miller, middle school math teacher, to Dr. Miller, orthopedic surgeon and orthopedic oncologist. On Sept. 1, Justin Miller, DO, joined St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care - Tamaqua. He will treat various orthopedic conditions and perform surgery at St. Luke’s Miners Campus in Coaldale.
Times News
Barnstormers performing at Kunkletown church
The Barnstormers, a four-part men’s singing group, will perform Saturday evening to the sanctuary of St. Matthew’s UCC in Kunkletown,. “During the hour and a half performance, we sing show tunes, sacred music, secular songs and sea chanties,” said Kyle Strohl, a second tenor. “The audience may be familiar with some of the music.”
Times News
Pleasant Valley principal charged with harassment
A Pleasant Valley School District principal is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday after being been cited for harassment following a domestic incident this past spring. According to a non-traffic citation filed by Trooper Bryan Kolodziej of the Pennsylvania State Police — Stroudsburg barracks against Kendal Askins, principal...
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
Times News
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 20, 1971
When the Historic Horse Head Inn in Palmerton went down, so went an era that will long be remembered. The 70-year-old Tudor type structure that took months to build was demolished within days. On Friday, all that was left of the popular landmark was a heap of rubble. The Marvin...
Times News
Winning $1 million Cash King lottery ticket sold in Lansford
A $1 million winning Cash King scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at Boyer’s Food Markets in Lansford, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Boyer’s will receive a $5,000 for selling the winning ticket. Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire...
Times News
Monroe County crashes
State police at Stroudsburg released information on Monroe County crashes:. • George Dunbar, 62, of Jeannette, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash Aug. 30 on Interstate 80 westbound in Tunkhannock Township. Police said he was driving a Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off...
Times News
Tamaqua library announces events
• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
Easton commits to funding for Easton Iron & Metal remediation, with new bridge to trail
Easton officials this past week approved funding for work tied to the redevelopment of the former Easton Iron & Metal site at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive. City council on Wednesday declared its intention to fund the environmental planning and remediation of the site with an estimated $1.75 million through what’s known as bridge financing. The process involves tapping capital reserves or the city’s operating budget prior to the receipt of state and local grants, as well as proceeds from the final sale of the property.
Times News
Tamaqua chamber event
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner on Oct. 6 at Mountain Valley Golf Course, 1021 Brockton Mountain Dr., Barnesville. The chamber will honor Jay Hollenbach as the Joseph Plasko Jr. Citizenship Award recipient and Micah Gursky as the Business Person of the Year. Keynote speaker...
