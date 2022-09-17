ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 16

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Th7rY_0hz7UOID00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams that were played Friday, September 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.

Watch ‘Overtime’ live on the air every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, analysis and feature stories.

NIC-10
Boylan 61 Belvidere 6
Belvidere North 46 Jefferson 7
Hononegah 42 Freeport 22
Guilford 42 Harlem 10
East 22 Auburn 14

BIG NORTHERN
Byron 35 Genoa-Kingston 15
Stillman Valley 36 Dixon 6 (Cardinals 4-0)
Winnebago 27 Oregon 8
North Boone 47 Rockford Christian 0
Rockford Lutheran 48 Rock Falls 0

NUIC
Dakota 34 Forreston 28
Galena 40 Stockton 8
Du-Pec 43 EPC 0
Lena-Winslow 70 West Carroll 0

AREA GAMES
Rochelle 47 Harvard 13 (Hubs 4-0)
Sycamore 54 Ottawa 20
DeKalb 48 Metea Valley 0
Peru St. Bede 34 Newman 8
Sterling 69 Rock Island Alleman 0

8-man Football
Milford 40 Amboy 30
River Ridge 46 Aquin 42
Milledgeville 54 Polo 38
Hiawatha 60 Orangeville 40

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stillman Valley school struck by lightning

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milledgeville, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Amboy, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Rochelle, IL
Rockford, IL
Education
City
Rock Falls, IL
City
Orangeville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Dekalb, IL
City
Harvard, IL
City
Sycamore, IL
City
Ottawa, IL
City
Galena, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Freeport, IL
City
Auburn, IL
City
Oregon, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Winnebago, IL
Rockford, IL
Football
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Guilford stuns Harlem, improves to 3-1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Guilford Vikings are looking like a serious playoff threat this season. Their best moment came Friday night when they stunned the Harlem Huskies 42-19 at Swanson Stadium. The Vikings used a mix of physical blocking and tackling, strong running by Jayvon Jones and some solid passing plays by the combination of quarterback […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fox#Hononegah#Guilford#Genoa Kingston#Christian#Nuic#Du Pec#Epc#West Carroll 0#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com

Fire destroys Loves Park music store, CD Source

An overnight fire has destroyed CD Source on North 2nd Street. Illinois Senator Durbin ‘fed up’ with migrant bussing. City council undecided on fixing old Rockford bridge. Suburban Chicago man held captive by Taliban released. Hardrock Casino partners with The Coronado, but there’s …. Federal Reserve expected...
LOVES PARK, IL
nbc15.com

Liaison officer's gun accidentally discharges at Janesville Middle School

Wisconsin sets NCAA regular season volleyball attendance record. SSM Health’s ED2Recovery program faces rising overdoses due to Fentanyl. A program at SSM Health St. Mary’s is continuing to battle addiction and overdoses in the face of rising numbers due to the prevalence of Fentanyl in Wisconsin. Packers defeat...
JANESVILLE, WI
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit College president to retire

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit College President Scott Bierman says he will retire at the end of this academic year. Bierman became Beloit College’s 11th president in 2009 and is credited with steering the college out of the recession. Before coming to Beloit, he spent 27 years at Carleton College in Minnesota. A search for […]
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
YOUTUBE
Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford seeks federal funding to fix old bridge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council members consider ways to close the gap Monday night when it comes to paying for an important bridge across the Rock River. The bridge could shut down within the next decade without needed fixes. The item was referred, with no discussion or vote. However, one city engineer said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Woman passes away after Sunday morning apartment fire in Rochelle

ROCHELLE — A woman passed away following a fire in Rochelle on Sunday morning, Rochelle Police Department Chief Eric Higby said Monday. At 10:46 a.m. the Rochelle Fire Department was called to a residence located at 503 7th Avenue, apartment two, following a report of smoke. Upon arrival, the woman was found to be deceased. RPD responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has yet to be released. Higby said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Peoria. He said he hopes to release the name Wednesday following the autopsy.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy