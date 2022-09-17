Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams that were played Friday, September 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10
Boylan 61 Belvidere 6
Belvidere North 46 Jefferson 7
Hononegah 42 Freeport 22
Guilford 42 Harlem 10
East 22 Auburn 14
BIG NORTHERN
Byron 35 Genoa-Kingston 15
Stillman Valley 36 Dixon 6 (Cardinals 4-0)
Winnebago 27 Oregon 8
North Boone 47 Rockford Christian 0
Rockford Lutheran 48 Rock Falls 0
NUIC
Dakota 34 Forreston 28
Galena 40 Stockton 8
Du-Pec 43 EPC 0
Lena-Winslow 70 West Carroll 0
AREA GAMES
Rochelle 47 Harvard 13 (Hubs 4-0)
Sycamore 54 Ottawa 20
DeKalb 48 Metea Valley 0
Peru St. Bede 34 Newman 8
Sterling 69 Rock Island Alleman 0
8-man Football
Milford 40 Amboy 30
River Ridge 46 Aquin 42
Milledgeville 54 Polo 38
Hiawatha 60 Orangeville 40
