Tamaqua, PA

Times News

Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 19

Lehighton’s Trey Spring won the Schuylkill League individual golf title on Monday, while Palmerton captured the team title at the Colonial League golf championships. Lehighton’s Trey Spring fired a round of 78 at the difficult Schuylkill Country Club Course to capture the Schuylkill League individual championship. Spring, whose...
LEHIGHTON, PA
pahomepage.com

HSFB Top Ten Countdown: Week #5

LAKELAND (4-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Susquehanna, 63-7 DANVILLE (4-0) | Prev: 2 | W at. Loyalsock, 17-14 HAZELTON AREA (4-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Wilkes-Barre, 20-7 JERSEY SHORE (4-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Shikellamy, 49-6 MOUNT CARMEL (4-0) | Prev: 6 | W...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton rolls to first victory

WILSON BORO – What a game!. It was a stellar performance from the football team to the band on Saturday as Lehighton hit on all notes on a gorgeous late summer day. There were some zany things that occurred - like four touchdowns scored in exactly two minutes of play to close the first half.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

LV’s ‘J-Ross’ is the boss Clubhouse manager does it all

When the Lehigh Valley IronPigs get a new player - whether it’s through a trade, someone moving up from a lower level, down from the majors or coming in as a free agent - the news is made public in the morning and by game time, the player is in town, has a clean, well-fitting uniform complete with his nameplate on the back of the jersey.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

concert at Tamaqua church

The Swinging with St. John’s Big Band Concert will be from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. John XXIII Parish in Tamaqua. The show will feature M&J Big Band of Pottsville. Admission is $20 per person in advance and $25 at door. Light refreshments and snacks will be sold.
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Mountain bike competition held in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — Rubber wheels turned, kicking up dust as dozens of Mountain bike riders looked to catch some air at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton. "Have fun. Try not to take it too serious, but you know we're all kinda chasing the podium deep deep inside," said Karin Reeve, New Jersey.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 20, 1971

When the Historic Horse Head Inn in Palmerton went down, so went an era that will long be remembered. The 70-year-old Tudor type structure that took months to build was demolished within days. On Friday, all that was left of the popular landmark was a heap of rubble. The Marvin...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Bethlehem Steel authors at Tamaqua library Oct. 9

St. Luke’s University Health Network and the Tamaqua Public Library are teaming up to offer “History on the Books!” in conjunction with Tamaqua’s annual Heritage Day. The event will be at the library, 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua, at 1 p.m. Oct. 9. Author Catherine McCafferty...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care Tamaqua welcomes Justin Miller

A freak wheelbarrow accident was the catalyst for the 13-year evolution of Mr. Miller, middle school math teacher, to Dr. Miller, orthopedic surgeon and orthopedic oncologist. On Sept. 1, Justin Miller, DO, joined St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care - Tamaqua. He will treat various orthopedic conditions and perform surgery at St. Luke’s Miners Campus in Coaldale.
TAMAQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area

HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton City...
HAZLETON, PA
Times News

Pleasant Valley principal scheduled for court

A Pleasant Valley School District principal is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday after being been cited for harassment following a domestic incident this past spring. According to a non-traffic citation filed by Trooper Bryan Kolodziej of the Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg barracks against Kendal Askins, principal...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Tamaqua chamber event

The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner on Oct. 6 at Mountain Valley Golf Course, 1021 Brockton Mountain Dr., Barnesville. The chamber will honor Jay Hollenbach as the Joseph Plasko Jr. Citizenship Award recipient and Micah Gursky as the Business Person of the Year. Keynote speaker...
TAMAQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Gates set to open on 167th fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Schuylkill historical society upcoming events

The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Monroe County crashes

State police at Stroudsburg released information on Monroe County crashes:. • George Dunbar, 62, of Jeannette, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash Aug. 30 on Interstate 80 westbound in Tunkhannock Township. Police said he was driving a Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua library announces events

• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Winning $1 million Cash King lottery ticket sold in Lansford

A $1 million winning Cash King scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at Boyer’s Food Markets in Lansford, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Boyer’s will receive a $5,000 for selling the winning ticket. Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire...
LANSFORD, PA

