Boiling Springs, PA

PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg volleyball defeats Carlisle

Mechanicsburg scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win over Carlisle Monday. Scores were 26-6, 25-18, 25-12. Courtney Foose had five aces, 34 assists and six digs, Kelsea Harshbarger had two kills and a dig, and Gracen Nutt had five aces, 11 kills and nine digs. Teagan Valente had four kills, Jayden Eager had three aces and 19 digs, and Emma Rizzutto had one aces and fie digs. Leeann Magel had a kill, Mikayla Monahan had three kills, Carleigh Courtney had four kills and three digs and Eliana Inch had three kills.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
