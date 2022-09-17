Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
New Zealand strengthens tahini controls after outbreak
Authorities in New Zealand have tightened the import rules around tahini and halva from Syria following a recall and outbreak. An outbreak of Salmonella Kintambo earlier this year involved three patients who had consumed sesame-based products from Syria. Two people were hospitalized. Sequencing of clinical isolates showed cases were closely genetically related and had the same sequence type as in an ongoing European outbreak linked to the same type of products.
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
foodsafetynews.com
Three dead in Austrian Listeria outbreak
Austrian authorities are investigating a multi-year Listeria outbreak linked to three deaths. Käserei Gloggnitz has recalled a number of products in relation to the incident. Cluster analyses by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) found eight infections have occurred since 2020 due to an identical Listeria strain. Three people died between 2020 and 2022.
foodsafetynews.com
Enoki mushrooms recalled in Canada after testing finds Listeria
Kam Ding Investment Ltd. is recalling K-Fresh Fresh Produce Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
foodsafetynews.com
Man contracts Cyclospora after Mexican holiday; others report illnesses
A family in England fell sick while on holiday in Mexico with at least one of them having a confirmed Cyclospora infection. Philip Whitmore tested positive for Cyclospora after speaking with a doctor about his symptoms. The 61-year-old said he was shocked after being told of the diagnosis and learning...
