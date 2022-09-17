ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee, MO

semoball.com

Injured Dexter senior to 'be here for my team'

DEXTER – There is no better moment for young athletes than to enjoy the thrill of competition alongside their friends. Those moments are fleeting in the big picture of life, and it can take a perspective of an adult to appreciate that. “Anytime young men lose games,” first-year Dexter...
DEXTER, MO
247Sports

Combo guard Marqueas Bell commits to Southeast Missouri

Southeast Missouri State added a key target from the high school class of 2023 on Monday night when they added an in state prospect. Fresh off of an official visit to SEMO, 6-foot-3 combo guard Marqueas Bell of Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill tells 247Sports that he has committed to head coach Brad Korn and the Redhawks.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Juniors leading Bell City VB in season that 'is better than it has ever been'

Bell City volleyball notched its 14th victory in 16 matches on Monday with a very competitive 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 win over Puxico in Bell City. The Cubs’ 14-1-1 start is its best in over 13 seasons, which is as far back as MSHSAA has records for the program, and the Cubs’ are doing this on the foundation laid by a talented junior class of seven players who are leading the program.
BELL CITY, MO
semoball.com

Thursday Night Football Previews

The Bulldogs (1-3) and the Mules (0-4) will meet at Sikeston Public Schools Stadium in a SEMO-North Conference matchup. Poplar Bluff has won three straight in the series, and seven of the last nine meetings, but the Mules have struggled to find the end zone this season, averaging just 5.75 points per game while surrendering 23.5 ppg.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Chaffee, MO
Hayti, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident

Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Two Union City Ponds to Receive Lighted Aerators

Union City Council members recently agreed to a plan, which will enhance two local ponds. Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis made the presentation, concerning Reelfoot Pond and Veterans Park Pond.(AUDIO) Francis said a bid from Southeastern Pond Management, of Jackson, was accepted for the work. Plans call for three...
UNION CITY, TN
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
darnews.com

Doniphan to become Treasure Trove Oct. 1

Now is the time to start gathering goods for Doniphan’s third annual city-wide yard sale, Saturday, Oct. 1. Serra McCabe, one of the coordinators of the event, says, “The main flow for those buying and selling will begin at 8 a.m., and continue until 4 p.m., but we welcome people to come earlier than that if they need the time to set up.
DONIPHAN, MO
Football
Sports
Kait 8

Man dies in afternoon crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Recovery Fest to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery Fest 2022 will be held at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 24. The family-friendly festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at shelter 1. The event is free and open to the public. There will be speakers, food,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff man killed in crash

On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
WBBJ

MISSING: Silver Alert issued for Earnest Eison Jr. of Halls

HALLS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old Earnest Eison, Jr. on behalf of the Halls Police Department. According to the TBI, Eison was last seen in the Dyersburg area on September 1, and could currently be in the Jackson area.
HALLS, TN
kbsi23.com

Oran man dies after car, motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – An Oran man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17 in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Kingshighway at 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. Two people were...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Early Monday Morning Fire Destroys Union City Residence

Multiple fire departments responded to an early morning residential fire in Union City. Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said firefighters were called to 1406 Sherwood Drive around 3:30 this morning. When arriving at the scene, firefighters found the home fully involved. The departments of Rives and South Fulton responded as automatic...
UNION CITY, TN

