Shelley, ID

eastidahonews.com

Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Roundup from Week 4

Madison quarterback Ben Dredge gave the Thunder Ridge defense fits on Friday night, rushing for 235 yards and accounting for five touchdowns through three quarters as the Bobcats defeated the Titans 42-7 in the 5A District 5-6 opener. Dredge had touchdowns runs of 2, 74 and 72 yards and also...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Teton River Idaho Temple site announced

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced. The post Teton River Idaho Temple site announced appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
violetskyadventures.com

See this Giant Eagle Fountain in Idaho Falls

Located in the roundabout on Utah Avenue stands a huge fountain dedicated to the history of Idaho Falls. It is thought to be one of the largest eagle monuments in the world. In fact, much of the materials that compose the fountain were locally sourced as it was constructed in 2006.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Church announces location, size of new Teton River Temple in Rexburg

REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Teton River Idaho Temple will be built northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg. The three-story temple will be approximately 130,000 square feet constructed on 16.6 acres of land, according to a news release from the church. It was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the faith’s general conference in October 2021.
REXBURG, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13

Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon

RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
RIRIE, ID
kidnewsradio.com

10 tips for hunters during fire season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With ideal conditions for wildfires to spread and with more hunters heading afield, hunters should pay close attention to fire closures and be prepared to alter their plans if necessary. They should also do their part to ensure they aren’t contributing to the problem.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Halloween robber sentenced to prison

An Idaho Falls man who robbed a convenience store on Halloween last year has been sentenced to prison. District Judge Michael Whyte ordered Kaden Wray, 28, to serve a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to seven years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho GOP drops lawsuit against Bonneville County Republican Central Committee

The lawsuit that former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in May has been dismissed. An Ada County judge dismissed the lawsuit and a preliminary injunction order on Thursday after Idaho Republican Party delegates voted to direct the party’s new executive committee to dismiss the lawsuit, according to press releases issued by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and Idaho Republican Party. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home

POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
POCATELLO, ID
deseret.com

Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

