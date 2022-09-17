ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XPeng to Launch Flagship G9 SUV on September 21, 2022

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, is to launch its fourth production model, the flagship G9 SUV, on September 21, 2022.

The G9’s launch event will be broadcast at 07:00 p.m. Beijing time (GMT+8, or 07:00 a.m. US Eastern Time) on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, via the following channels:

English language version:

Chinese language version:

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng’s goals and strategies; XPeng’s expansion plans; XPeng’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPeng’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

