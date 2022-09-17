ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson Creek, WI

Football: Dylan Bredlow's return sparks Johnson Creek in 29-28 win versus Randolph

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

RANDOLPH — Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow returned from appendicitis just in time to help Johnson Creek’s football team save its season.

Bredlow rushed for two second half touchdowns including the go-ahead two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, and Tanner Herman sealed Johnson Creek’s 29-28 Trailways victory over fourth-ranked Randolph with an interception on Friday.

Johnson Creek (3-3, 2-1 in conference) came out swinging early and took a 14-0 first quarter lead on a pair of touchdown runs by junior running back Silas Hartz.

Randolph (4-1, 2-1) countered on running back Brady Prieve’s 70-yard TD pass to Cody DeVries and quarterback Alex Hollander’s 15-yard scoring run to send the game into halftime tied at 14-14.

The Rockets took their first lead on Hollander’s second touchdown run of the game midway through the third quarter. Bredlow answered with a 3-yard TD run of his own, with Herman’s extra point giving the Bluejays a 21-20 advantage.

Randolph took its final lead with 10 minutes left in regulation on Prieve’s 5-yard TD run and Jacob Kile’s two-point conversion run to make it 28-21.

The Bluejays took the lead for good when Bredlow scored from 2 yards out, then ran in the conversion with 3:44 remaining.

This was a victory Johnson Creek had to have. Bredlow suffered his appendicitis shortly after the team’s Week 1 loss to Marshall, and the Bluejays sputtered the next week in a loss to Palmyra-Eagle. They bounced back in a losing effort against Cambria-Friesland last week and took the same fighting attitude into this must-win game against an elite opponent.

“That’s one of the nicer wins I have had since I’ve been here,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “They were ranked fourth in the state. To go up there to their place and beat them, kudos to our kids. They have really grown up the last two weeks. I can’t say enough about their effort and their grit.”

Hartz had 21 carries for 148 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Bredlow had 19 carries for 81 yards.

“Dylan played and did well,” Wagner said. “With him behind center, our kids just seem to have more confidence. Every time he touches the ball, something could happen. He’s a game breaker. We scored with less than four minutes left and we went for two. We ran power read and Dylan kept it and went in for two.

“Herman had an interception with 43 seconds left to seal the deal. We’ve had a lot of adversity this year with injuries, but we’ve shown consistency and grit. That was a gritty win against a good Randolph team.”

Johnson Creek travels to take on Lourdes Academy in Oshkosh next Friday night at 8 p.m.

JOHNSON CREEK 29, RANDOLPH 28

Johnson Creek 14 0 7 8 — 29

Randolph 0 14 6 8 — 28

First Quarter

JC — Hartz 60 run (Herman kick)

JC — Hartz 2 run (Herman kick)

Second Quarter

R — DeVries 70 pass from Prieve (two-point pass)

R — Hollander run (run failed)

Third Quarter

R — Hollander 3 run (run failed)

JC — Bredlow 3 run (Herman kick)

Fourth Quarter

R — Prieve 5 run (Kile run)

JC — Bredlow 2 run (Bredlow run)

Team statistics — First Downs: JC 14, R 14. Total offense: JC 272, R 308. Rushing: JC 45-245, R 33-241. Passing: JC 27, R 77. Fumbles-lost: JC 2-2, R 1-1. Penalties: JC 2-20, R 10-65

Individual statistics — Rushing: JC Hartz 21-148, Bredlow 19-81, R Prieve 5-124, Kile 10-72. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — JC, Bredlow 3-12-0, R, Hollander 1-12-2, Prieve 1-1-0. Receiving: JC, Heald 1-16, Hartwig 1-11, R DeVries 1-70, Katsma 1-7

Comments / 0

 

#American Football
Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
ABOUT

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

