A pregnant woman lost her unborn child, and six people were injured in a traffic crash in Rio Linda on September 16. The accident was the result of a sideshow being held at the Elverta Road intersection with Dutch Haven Boulevard when California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived there around 9:00 p.m. Officers reported that more than 100 vehicles were at the sideshow and that a crowd of people blocked the intersection where it was being held.

RIO LINDA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO