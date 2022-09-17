Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Related
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash on I-5 just after midnight Tuesday. California Highway Patrol South Sacramento responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road. Based on CHP's initial investigation, they believe the car hit the rumble strip while traveling northbound on I-5.
Yuba City man dies after crash on southbound Hwy. 99
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after crashing into a tree off of southbound Highway 99 Tuesday.
HONORED ASHES, STORIES UNTOLD: Sacramento's deadliest plane crash
A plane crash killed 22 people at a Sacramento ice cream parlor 50 years ago. First responders share their stories with ABC10 for the first time. 50 years ago tragedy struck in Sacramento. The city was forever changed when a plane crashed through an ice cream parlor killing 22 people.
KCRA.com
Roadway closed after crash in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A part of Fruitridge Road is closed Monday morning following a crash in the area, Sacramento police said. The roadway is closed between 88th Street and South Watt Avenue as officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to plan for alternate routes. No other details were released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
Evacuations downgraded for Volcanoville, Quintette, Michigan Bluff, downtown Foresthill areas
VOLCANOVILLE, Calif. — More people will be allowed back home after being forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office announced evacuation orders were being downgraded in both Volcanoville and Quintette. This includes the area East of the intersection of Wentworth Springs Road and Wolfridge Road, West of Stumpy Meadows Lake, South of the County Line, and North of Wentworth Springs Road.
Man killed in South Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for more information after a man was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene early Monday morning. According to a news release, patrol officers responded to a report of a person lying in the road in the 8800-block of Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Rio Linda Traffic Crash Costs Life of Unborn Child
A pregnant woman lost her unborn child, and six people were injured in a traffic crash in Rio Linda on September 16. The accident was the result of a sideshow being held at the Elverta Road intersection with Dutch Haven Boulevard when California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived there around 9:00 p.m. Officers reported that more than 100 vehicles were at the sideshow and that a crowd of people blocked the intersection where it was being held.
Man wanted in connection with deadly Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a man wanted on suspicion of murder. According to a news release, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives are looking for 18-year-old Josiah Dempsey. The release says there is an active warrant...
Rio Linda power pole damaged, causes power outage to thousands of customers
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Power restored to 16,000 in North Highlands area | Update
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Update:. According to the SMUD outage map, power has been restored to more than 16,000 customers in the North Highlands area. More than 16,000 customers are without power in the North Highlands area. The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District's (SMUD) outage map said the outage happened...
goldcountrymedia.com
One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday
An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
KCRA.com
Driver arrested, 6 hurt in Rio Linda pursuit that ended in car crash, officials say
Six people were hurt following a pursuit that ended in a vehicle crash in Rio Linda on Friday night, authorities said. A 17-year-old from the east Bay Area was arrested. The California Highway Patrol was responding to reports of a sideshow around 9:11 p.m. in the area of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard.
7 people shot at, 2 injured in connected shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot and another 5 were shot at in Stockton on Sunday by all the same suspects, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said in the first incident three men and one female were shot at while getting into a vehicle, but gunfire only struck the woman and […]
CBS News
6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive
Details here: https://cbsn.ws/3qNrlZ0 According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County. When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection. While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began.
Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point.
September rain provides boon to crews battling Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Rain was pouring across Placer and El Dorado Counties Monday where firefighters have been attacking the Mosquito Fire. It comes as residents are finally being allowed to return home after evacuating more than 10 days ago. Despite the weather, the fire remains very active especially along...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Injury Accident as Motorcyclist and Vehicle Collide
Motorcycle Rider Injured in Crash With Vehicle on Watt Avenue. A major injury accident that occurred in North Highlands injured a motorcyclist in a collision with a vehicle on September 14. The collision happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. along northbound Watt Avenue just south of Roseville Road. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a Toyota Prius collided with a motorcycle rider.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0