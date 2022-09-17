ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash on I-5 just after midnight Tuesday. California Highway Patrol South Sacramento responded to reports of a rollover crash on I-5 near Hood Franklin Road. Based on CHP's initial investigation, they believe the car hit the rumble strip while traveling northbound on I-5.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Roadway closed after crash in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A part of Fruitridge Road is closed Monday morning following a crash in the area, Sacramento police said. The roadway is closed between 88th Street and South Watt Avenue as officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to plan for alternate routes. No other details were released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Rio Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Rio Linda, CA
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
Rio Linda, CA
Accidents
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Evacuations downgraded for Volcanoville, Quintette, Michigan Bluff, downtown Foresthill areas

VOLCANOVILLE, Calif. — More people will be allowed back home after being forced to evacuate due to the Mosquito Fire. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office announced evacuation orders were being downgraded in both Volcanoville and Quintette. This includes the area East of the intersection of Wentworth Springs Road and Wolfridge Road, West of Stumpy Meadows Lake, South of the County Line, and North of Wentworth Springs Road.
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

Man killed in South Sacramento hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for more information after a man was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene early Monday morning. According to a news release, patrol officers responded to a report of a person lying in the road in the 8800-block of Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
ABC10

Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Rio Linda Traffic Crash Costs Life of Unborn Child

A pregnant woman lost her unborn child, and six people were injured in a traffic crash in Rio Linda on September 16. The accident was the result of a sideshow being held at the Elverta Road intersection with Dutch Haven Boulevard when California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived there around 9:00 p.m. Officers reported that more than 100 vehicles were at the sideshow and that a crowd of people blocked the intersection where it was being held.
RIO LINDA, CA
ABC10

Man wanted in connection with deadly Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a man wanted on suspicion of murder. According to a news release, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives are looking for 18-year-old Josiah Dempsey. The release says there is an active warrant...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Rio Linda power pole damaged, causes power outage to thousands of customers

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 […]
RIO LINDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC10

Power restored to 16,000 in North Highlands area | Update

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Update:. According to the SMUD outage map, power has been restored to more than 16,000 customers in the North Highlands area. More than 16,000 customers are without power in the North Highlands area. The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District's (SMUD) outage map said the outage happened...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday

An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

7 people shot at, 2 injured in connected shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot and another 5 were shot at in Stockton on Sunday by all the same suspects, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said in the first incident three men and one female were shot at while getting into a vehicle, but gunfire only struck the woman and […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive

Details here: https://cbsn.ws/3qNrlZ0 According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County. When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection. While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began.
RIO LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

September rain provides boon to crews battling Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Rain was pouring across Placer and El Dorado Counties Monday where firefighters have been attacking the Mosquito Fire. It comes as residents are finally being allowed to return home after evacuating more than 10 days ago. Despite the weather, the fire remains very active especially along...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Injury Accident as Motorcyclist and Vehicle Collide

Motorcycle Rider Injured in Crash With Vehicle on Watt Avenue. A major injury accident that occurred in North Highlands injured a motorcyclist in a collision with a vehicle on September 14. The collision happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. along northbound Watt Avenue just south of Roseville Road. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a Toyota Prius collided with a motorcycle rider.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy