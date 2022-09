OncoNano Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel cancer interventions, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Kartik Krishnan, MD, PhD, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO