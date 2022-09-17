ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

San Mar Bester Community of Hope gears up for fall festival Saturday in Hagerstown City Park

By Steven Cohen
 3 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Looking for something to do on Saturday? Scenic Hagerstown City Park is the place for families to be– the 7th annual fall-fest block party is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids will be treated to an exciting musical performance from Native American dancer and hip-hop artist, “Supaman!” There will be a family dance party at the band shell, fun and games around the lake and comic book characters coming to life for photos with the kids, on top of always-popular laser tag and bubble soccer too!

“One of the best things about this event is when we walk around we see children and families spending quality time together. They’re away from their TV,” said Keith Fanjoy with San Mar Bester Community of Hope. “They’re in nature, and they’re able to create wonderful lasting memories together. And it is at no charge.”

The nonprofit San Mar Community of Hope is working to build strong family connections in the south end of Hagerstown and across the region.  It partners with the Washington County Department of Human Resources.

