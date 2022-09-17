ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
psychologytoday.com

The Mind-Body Connection of Therapeutic Breathing

Your breathing pattern predictably changes when you’re distressed. Diaphragmatic breathing patterns decrease your psychological and biochemical stress. Nasal breathing has evolutionary value and can help you cultivate relaxation. You can cultivate a relaxation response through deliberate breathing practice. Breathe in deeply to bring your mind home to your body....
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
CNET

Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight

When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
ohmymag.co.uk

How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
LiveScience

What are the best supplements for anxiety?

Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
WGN TV

Best sleep support supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sleeping is the body’s repair and recovery process. Waking up from a good night’s sleep with energy and clarity of mind is an invigorating feeling. And since poor sleep can harm physical and mental health, fighting insomnia and supporting restorative sleep are important.
Henry County Daily Herald

The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep

Falling asleep or coming down from anxiety might never be as easy as 1-2-3, but some experts believe a different set of numbers -- 4-7-8 -- comes much closer to doing the trick. The 4-7-8 technique is a relaxation exercise that involves breathing in for four counts, holding that breath...
Nature.com

Neuroscience robotics for controlled induction and real-time assessment of hallucinations

Although hallucinations are important and frequent symptoms in major psychiatric and neurological diseases, little is known about their brain mechanisms. Hallucinations are unpredictable and private experiences, making their investigation, quantification and assessment highly challenging. A major shortcoming in hallucination research is the absence of methods able to induce specific and short-lasting hallucinations, which resemble clinical hallucinations, can be elicited repeatedly and vary across experimental conditions. By integrating clinical observations and recent advances in cognitive neuroscience with robotics, we have designed a novel device and sensorimotor method able to repeatedly induce a specific, clinically relevant hallucination: presence hallucination. Presence hallucinations are induced by applying specific conflicting (spatiotemporal) sensorimotor stimulation including an upper extremity and the torso of the participant. Another, MRI-compatible, robotic device using similar sensorimotor stimulation permitted the identification of the brain mechanisms of these hallucinations. Enabling the identification of behavioral and a frontotemporal neural biomarkers of hallucinations, under fully controlled experimental conditions and in real-time, this method can be applied in healthy participants as well as patients with schizophrenia, neurodegenerative disease or other hallucinations. The execution of these protocols requires intermediate-level skills in cognitive neuroscience and MRI processing, as well as minimal coding experience to control the robotic device. These protocols take ~3 h to be completed.
Psych Centra

How Does Your Body Remember Trauma?

Trauma can be held in the body, leading to physical symptoms years later — such as headaches, jumpiness, chronic pain, and dissociation. When you have an overwhelming experience, your logical mind might feel “over it” before your body does. In his 2014 book “The Body Keeps the...
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Shy Step Dating

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner changes the subject and avoids the conversation when you bring up commitment. So, what do you do if your partner tiptoes around conversations about commitment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
George J. Ziogas

5 Powerful Benefits of Forest Bathing

If you’re concerned about your health give forest bathing a try. There are many ways to relieve stress, but you might not know about a practice called forest bathing, spending time in the woods. Forest bathing is a Japanese practice that can reduce stress and improve your overall health. It’s also known as shinrin-yoku, which means “forest bathing.”
msn.com

What Is the Best Fat Burner for Men’s Belly Fat?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Fat burners are natural or chemical-based supplements that increase fat burning through various mechanisms. They can lead to results on their...
psychologytoday.com

Six Ways to Deepen Trust and Intimacy

Relationship intimacy benefits our lives and health. Curiosity and deep listening allow us to understand the nuances of other people's needs. Using our knowledge of others to inform proactive action helps them to feel understood and cared for. Being transparent with your own needs while finding some middle ground helps...
