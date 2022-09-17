Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
insideevs.com
Tesla Celebrates 10,000th Model Y Produced In Texas
10,000 Tesla Model Y electric cars have been built at the Giga Texas plant, since it entered series production at the site in April 2022. The company shared a photo from the celebration of the small but important milestone, on a path to much higher volume. "10,000 Model Ys built...
Allison Transmission and Anadolu Isuzu Partner on Electric Trucks and Buses
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic joint cooperation agreement (JCA) with Turkey’s leading bus and truck manufacturer Anadolu Isuzu. As a part of this JCA, Allison eGen Power ® 100S electric axles will be integrated into Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty truck and midibus platforms for refuse, distribution and public transportation applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005758/en/ The Allison eGen Power® 100S electric axle will be integrated into Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty truck and midibus platforms for refuse, distribution and public transportation applications. The 100S is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class, with an architecture tuned for high acceleration and high top speed without sacrificing efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kia Corp to produce electric vehicles in the U.S. from 2024 - reports
SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kia Corp (000270.KS) is expected to produce electric vehicles in the United States from 2024, South Korean media Maeil Business Newspaper and TV channel SBS reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified auto industry source.
globalspec.com
China to own 45% of installed battery capacity globally by 2030
Demand to reduce global net emissions, the rise in popularity of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and the overall automotive transition to electrification is pushing a surge in power battery demand, according to new research from TrendForce. By 2024, the installed capacity of the global power battery market is expected to...
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
New Tesla Batteries Will Have 430 Miles Of Range
Tesla works with a few suppliers to get the batteries it needs for cars like the Tesla Model Y. Recently, we've heard a lot about Panasonic and Tesla's new 4680 batteries. Those will be used to (ideally) make some models a little more affordable with both performance and efficiency gains.
electrek.co
Tesla exec hints at cheaper electric cars ahead of robotaxi service
A Tesla executive has hinted at the automaker offering cheaper electric cars ahead of launching its robotaxi service. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that he was “embarrassed” by how expensive the automaker’s electric cars are at the moment. With inflation, the rising cost of battery materials,...
electrek.co
GM is investing half a billion to upgrade Indiana factory to support EV production
As part of GM’s plans to provide “EVs for everyone,” the automaker says it will be upgrading its Marion, Indiana, assembly plant. General Motors will invest $491 million to prepare the facility for the automaker’s transition to electric with new stamping capabilities. GM’s Marion Metal Center...
US News and World Report
Chipmaker Nvidia Launches New System for Autonomous Driving
(Reuters) - Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big...
Autonomy Launches Electric Vehicle Market Report
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Autonomy, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today published the first issue of its electric vehicle market report: a comprehensive analysis on the state of the global electric vehicle market, with a focus on the U.S. market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005443/en/ Autonomy’s EV Market Report highlights the major players, the challenges, the trends, and more in the global transition to electric vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fisker ($FSR) and Wallbox ($WBX) Partner to Deliver Home EV Charging Solutions across North America and Europe
Fisker (NYSE: FSR) and Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) have announced a new partnership to deliver electric vehicle charging solutions to consumers throughout the United States and Europe. The new partnership will make the Wallbox Pulsar Plus charger available to Fisker’s North American and European customer markets. In Europe, Fisker has...
Elon Musk’s previous comment hints at the Robotaxi news we can expect during Tesla’s AI day this month
Elon Musk has been dropping enticing hints about exactly what the public can expect from Tesla's new robotaxi project at the company's AI day this month. The Tesla CEO previously said he expected Tesla to have “1 million robotaxis by end of the year” in 2020. More recently,...
XPeng Debuts City NGP Pilot Program
XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it has launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (“City NGP”), making it the first Chinese auto company to launch such high-level Advanced Driver Assistance System (“ADAS”) functions for complex urban driving scenarios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005049/en/ XPENG debuts City NGP Pilot Program as China’s most advanced ADAS function for urban driving (Graphic: Business Wire) A cohort of Guangzhou-based XPeng P5 customers can now access City NGP through over-the-air (“OTA”) updates before launching to other cities, underscoring a key milestone of the Company’s world-leading autonomous driving technology.
NAVEE TECH Launches the Electric Scooter S65/N65/N40 in the Spanish Market
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Recently NAVEE TECH launched NAVEE S65, N65 and N40 E-scooters. People are head over heels about these unique city commuters. The S65 E-scooter launched on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding platform, in May and the goal was 100% funded in less than 5 minutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005898/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
RideApart
Honda India To Release First Electric Moped In April 2023
At this point, it’s pretty much a given that electric vehicles are the future of mobility. Nearly all manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, and even bicycles have been investing heavily in the electrification of their platforms, while some have already mass-marketed some of their electric-driven vehicles across the globe. Needless to say, technology is advancing at a lighting fast pace, and EVs just continue to make more and more sense.
