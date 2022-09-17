Expressing the need to address blight in the city, Toledo councilmen are considering a proposal to purchase $1.2 million in new equipment dedicated to cleaning up debris. A discussion at Tuesday’s agenda review for the Sept. 27 meeting, outlined the proposal, which calls for the purchase of two mini garbage trucks, two mini loaders, two grapple trucks with swing arms, four pickup trucks, and trailers. The new equipment will make it easier for city crews to clean up junk along roadways and at vacant properties, especially in the backyards and alleyways, said Dennis Kennedy, the city’s commissioner of urban beautification. These areas have been problematic because of the difficulty in reaching those areas, he said. Funding will come from the Local Recovery Fund, or the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. A vote is expected on the proposal Sept. 27.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO