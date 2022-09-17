ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodway, TX

fox44news.com

Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army

The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to the Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Customers flock to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue grand reopening celebration

Hundreds of customers came to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 300 S 6th St, for their grand reopening Sunday after being closed for several months. The reopening celebration featured live music by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra as well as a musubi eating contest. The line was nearly out the door as customers patiently waited for their authentic Hawaiian meals while listening to chill Hawaiian music in a space meant to channel the beauty of the aloha state.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One killed, one critical in McGregor crash

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
MCGREGOR, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022

When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Pet of the Week for Sept. 16: Libby

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 16, is Libby. To learn more about how you can adopt this beautiful pit bull mix, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032...
WACO, TX
KWTX

North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base

NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco council set to ink $47.5M deal with Floyd Casey developers

A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site includes just over $47 million in public investment over 15 years. The council is set to approve $19.2 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left

WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Dia de Los Muertos Parade coming back to downtown Waco

WACO, Texas — The summer weather is slowly fading, which means fall is approaching in Texas. That also means spooky season is on its way. Halloween is a major holiday in the US, but there's a much bigger celebration coming to Central Texas. "Everybody comes out and they get...
WACO, TX

