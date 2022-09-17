ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Rate of uninsured Kansans stayed steady during COVID

Wichita — Federal pandemic programs that buoyed health insurance rates nationwide in 2021 didn’t ultimately lead to an increase in coverage in Kansas — meaning that, for the first time in decades, Kansans are significantly less likely to have health insurance than the U.S. population as a whole.
Letter to the editor: Kobach again? Let’s do better

Kris Kobach, fresh from his court-ordered remedial lawyering course for a losing case that cost Kansas taxpayers approximately $1.9 million, now believes he is qualified to serve as Kansas attorney general. In addition to acting on his “100 pro-life” convictions, he proclaims he would use the position to embroil the...
Kansas State
Trial date set for Albert Wilson’s wrongful conviction lawsuit; state has denied wrongdoing

A trial has been scheduled for next summer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit that a man accused of rape filed against the State of Kansas. The man, Albert Wilson, 26, of Wichita, was convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court in January 2019. On appeal, his conviction was vacated, and he was granted a new trial in March of 2021. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez declined to retry the case and dismissed it on Dec. 22, 2021, as reported by the Journal-World.
