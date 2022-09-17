Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Rate of uninsured Kansans stayed steady during COVID
Wichita — Federal pandemic programs that buoyed health insurance rates nationwide in 2021 didn’t ultimately lead to an increase in coverage in Kansas — meaning that, for the first time in decades, Kansans are significantly less likely to have health insurance than the U.S. population as a whole.

Kansas voters to decide on a Republican-backed limit of the governor’s political power
Lawmakers have made a proposal to voters in Kansas: Give us more power. Take away clout from the governor. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would create a legislative veto — effectively giving the right to lawmakers to cancel regulations imposed by state agencies even when those rules put into practice the laws passed by the Legislature.

Letter to the editor: Kobach again? Let’s do better
Kris Kobach, fresh from his court-ordered remedial lawyering course for a losing case that cost Kansas taxpayers approximately $1.9 million, now believes he is qualified to serve as Kansas attorney general. In addition to acting on his “100 pro-life” convictions, he proclaims he would use the position to embroil the...

New ‘mobile crisis response team’ to play a key role in Douglas County’s response to behavioral health crises
If you’re having a behavioral health crisis in Douglas County and you call for help, you might be assisted not by police or emergency medical personnel, but by a new mobile team that’s specially trained to de-escalate mental health emergencies. Community leaders involved with Douglas County’s Criminal Justice...

Trial date set for Albert Wilson’s wrongful conviction lawsuit; state has denied wrongdoing
A trial has been scheduled for next summer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit that a man accused of rape filed against the State of Kansas. The man, Albert Wilson, 26, of Wichita, was convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court in January 2019. On appeal, his conviction was vacated, and he was granted a new trial in March of 2021. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez declined to retry the case and dismissed it on Dec. 22, 2021, as reported by the Journal-World.
