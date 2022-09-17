ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Book Festival to feature numerous Lawrence authors, plus live music, exhibits and children’s activities

A number of Lawrence authors will be among the 60 writers to be featured at the upcoming Kansas Book Festival in Topeka. The festival focuses on Kansas-connected authors from across the United States, and this year it will host numerous authors from Lawrence, including Randal Jelks, an associate professor of African American studies and American Studies at the University of Kansas, whose most recent book is “Letters to Martin: Meditations in Democracy in Black America”; Jennifer Raff, an assistant professor of anthropology at KU, whose newest book is “Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas”; and Jimmy Beason, a professor of American Indian Studies at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, who has published a book for grade school children called “Native Americans in History.”
KU says it has human remains of Native Americans in museum collections that need to be returned to tribal nations

The University of Kansas is set to begin again a process to return to tribal nations Native American remains that KU currently has in some of its museum collections. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said Tuesday in a message to the university community that KU now recognizes that it has human remains in some of its collections that cause “great pain for many in the Native community and beyond.”
KU wins $2.4 million grant to add degree programs aimed at serving national intelligence industry

Soon, it will be conceivable that the University of Kansas’ Edwards Campus in Johnson County is producing everything from future MBAs to future members of the CIA. KU has received a new $2.4 million federal grant to boost the university’s efforts to become a leader in educating future members of the national intelligence industry, including with three new or revamped degree programs at the Edwards Campus.
Brian MacDonald

Brian Francis MacDonald was born in Lawrence, Kansas, on March 24, 1974. He died September 12, 2022, at Midland Hospice in Topeka of complications from cancer. Visit www.midwest-cremation.com for the complete obituary. .
Lawrence City Commission to consider new decorum rules for public meetings, changes to handling of consent agenda

City leaders will soon continue their discussion about potential limits on public comment and other changes intended to better manage meetings of the governing body. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider adopting a resolution amending rules and procedures governing commission meetings. The resolution includes a 30-minute cap on general public comment, an updated statement on decorum and changes to how the commission handles its consent agenda.
Douglas County court filings for Sept. 18, 2022

Alexander Carl Speckin, 25, Lauderdale, Miss., and Rachel Marie Maurer, 23, Norman, Okla. Connor Duane Roseberry, 24, Lawrence, and Kayle Ann Riebel, 26, Lawrence. Philip Jacob Mathis, 41, Kansas City, Kan., and Bridget Anne Hardy, 38, Kansas City, Kan. Bradley Alvin Hughes, 33, Lawrence, and Megan Christine Smith, 41, Lawrence.
Delbert Skinner

A Celebration of Life for Delbert Francis Skinner, 70, Lawrence will be Sun. Sept. 25, 2022 from 2-6PM at Gaines Walnut Grove 933 E. 350 RD Overbrook, KS 66524. He died Sept. 11, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
Trial date set for Albert Wilson’s wrongful conviction lawsuit; state has denied wrongdoing

A trial has been scheduled for next summer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit that a man accused of rape filed against the State of Kansas. The man, Albert Wilson, 26, of Wichita, was convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court in January 2019. On appeal, his conviction was vacated, and he was granted a new trial in March of 2021. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez declined to retry the case and dismissed it on Dec. 22, 2021, as reported by the Journal-World.
Lawrence police working to identify skeletal remains found in wooded area

Lawrence Police are investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area, according to a news release Monday from the police department. The skeletal remains were found south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas Highway 10, the release said. The man who found the remains called police from a convenience store around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Kansas men’s basketball players make ‘statement’ that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks’ bank accounts

Nine members of the Kansas men’s basketball team proved Sunday night that the benefits associated with name, image and likeness dollars can be a two-way street. In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.
Jalon Daniels’ masterful performance leads Kansas to emphatic win at Houston

HOUSTON — The jubilation and exhilaration wafting through the visitors’ locker room reverberated 40 yards down a cinder block hallway and could not be contained. Amid the shouts of “we did it!” and a wave of excitement and congratulations, an unlatched door flew open as Earl Bostick Jr. banged on it, forcing Kansas sixth-year senior left tackle to pause his celebration long enough to say he was sorry and close it.
Could ESPN’s College Gameday be coming to Lawrence, Kansas next week?

So now that the Kansas football program has done the unthinkable and ripped off three straight wins to the start the 2022 season, it’s only natural to wonder what’s next. From the fan perspective, wondering what’s next is tied directly to next week’s game against 3-0 Duke and questions about whether ESPN’s College Gameday might come to Lawrence to host its Saturday showcase and highlight the clash between basketball powers.
