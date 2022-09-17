A number of Lawrence authors will be among the 60 writers to be featured at the upcoming Kansas Book Festival in Topeka. The festival focuses on Kansas-connected authors from across the United States, and this year it will host numerous authors from Lawrence, including Randal Jelks, an associate professor of African American studies and American Studies at the University of Kansas, whose most recent book is “Letters to Martin: Meditations in Democracy in Black America”; Jennifer Raff, an assistant professor of anthropology at KU, whose newest book is “Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas”; and Jimmy Beason, a professor of American Indian Studies at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, who has published a book for grade school children called “Native Americans in History.”

