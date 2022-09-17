Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball’s Mari Hinkle key contributor on Hawkeye defense
Iowa volleyball’s defensive numbers sat in the bottom half of the Big Ten in every category in 2021, but there have been flashes of improvement in 2022 under new head coach Jim Barnes. Many of those flashes have come from Mari Hinkle. The senior libero leads the Big Ten...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball defeats Northern Iowa, prepares for Big Ten play
Iowa Volleyball closed out the Hawkeye Invitational at Xtream Arena on Saturday by sweeping the University of Northern Iowa. In their first meeting since 2003, the Hawkeyes and Panthers came into the match undefeated at the Hawkeye Invitational —both squads defeated South Dakota State University and the University of North Florida on Friday. Through three matches this weekend, Iowa did not drop a set.
Daily Iowan
Halftime reactions | Iowa football scores two offensive touchdowns, leads Nevada 17-0
Iowa football’s offense came to life in the first half of its Week 3 matchup with Nevada Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes scored 14 points and gained 199 yards. Iowa’s first touchdown of the game from true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, who scored on 40-yard run up the middle. The Hawkeyes’ second TD came from senior quarterback Spencer Petras, who connected with wideout Arland Bruce for a 21-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. The Petras-Bruce touchdown was the first the Hawkeyes have scored through the air this season.
Daily Iowan
Receivers Keagan Johnson, Nico Ragaini warming up for Iowa-Nevada game
Iowa’s offense will likely get a personnel boost Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini have gone through pregame warmups and seem primed to play against Nevada. The pair missed the Hawkeyes’ first two games of the season with undisclosed injuries. At his weekly press...
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scores his first career touchdown
True freshman running back Kaleb Johnson scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. Johnson took a handoff from senior quarterback Spencer Petras at the Nevada 40-yard line, broke two tackles, and ran all the way to the end zone. The Hawkeyes’ took possession of the ball at...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Unhoused residents deserve to be heard
The City of Dubuque recently changed its policy on how police interact with and evict unhoused people from their encampments or other housing structures. It is troublesome to think how this policy could spread and cause negative effects for unhoused populations in other towns in Iowa. Before the onset of...
Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
thejaxsonmag.com
The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville
Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
Daily Iowan
UI’s new ombudsperson Chanelle Reese looks to improve student outreach
Three months into her position, the University of Iowa’s ombudsperson Chanelle Reese is aiming to increase student awareness of the services that Office of the Ombudsperson provides. The Office of the Ombudsperson serves UI students, faculty, and staff by providing a confidential, neutral, and independent dispute resolution service, according...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Aventador | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
National cheeseburger day!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, September 18, and Miller’s Ale House will be participating with an exciting offer for its guests. For the week of September 18-24, Miller’s Ale House will offer its Classic Cheeseburger for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to one of its signature burgers like the Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for only $3 more.
In the state of Florida, minimum wage will be increasing at the end of the month
Jacksonville, Fla. — Minimum wage will increase by one dollar by the end of September. The owner of Angie’s Subs tells Action News Jax it’s great the state is raising minimum wage, but since the cost of living went up, he says lawmakers should consider increasing it again.
Florida man becomes ‘instant millionaire’ from scratch-off game
A Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Friday, Florida Lottery officials announced.
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On 500X The Cash Lottery Scratch-Off
The Florida Lottery announced on Fridat that Sidney Herbert, 44, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Herbert purchased
Daily Iowan
Commercial airlines struggle with increasing flight demand, lack of pilots
As a national pilot shortage sweeps across the country, Iowa’s commercial airports are also searching for more aviators. Smaller, regional airports, like the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, decreased the number of flights it runs, limiting access to travel for local Iowans. Recently, American Airlines stopped its service...
News4Jax.com
Businesses speak out about Florida’s $11 minimum wage increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minimum wage is increasing in Florida at the end of September and many Jacksonville businesses and employers are sounding off about the wage increase. In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour starting Sept. 30....
Tim Tebow is opening a new restaurant near the St. Johns Town Center
Jacksonville, Fla. — On Sept. 21 a new restaurant, Clean Juice, will be opening a location in Jacksonville. Clean Juice is a USDA-certified organic green juice and food bar franchise. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This franchise has partnered with Tim Tebow, who is also its brand...
First Coast News
Duval County Public Schools high school student arrested at football game Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs, Duval County Public Schools said in an email to students' families. Police found the drugs and firearm in a car after Friday's football game, police said. "It is troubling...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DashMart coming to West Jacksonville
DoorDash is bringing another DashMart to Jacksonville. It opened the first in 2021 in EastPark Center West. A second is in permitting review at 6360 103rd St. in West Jacksonville. DoorDash wants to renovate almost 7,000 square feet of space in Anchor Plaza at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard. In...
