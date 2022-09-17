ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball’s Mari Hinkle key contributor on Hawkeye defense

Iowa volleyball’s defensive numbers sat in the bottom half of the Big Ten in every category in 2021, but there have been flashes of improvement in 2022 under new head coach Jim Barnes. Many of those flashes have come from Mari Hinkle. The senior libero leads the Big Ten...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball defeats Northern Iowa, prepares for Big Ten play

Iowa Volleyball closed out the Hawkeye Invitational at Xtream Arena on Saturday by sweeping the University of Northern Iowa. In their first meeting since 2003, the Hawkeyes and Panthers came into the match undefeated at the Hawkeye Invitational —both squads defeated South Dakota State University and the University of North Florida on Friday. Through three matches this weekend, Iowa did not drop a set.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Daily Iowan

Halftime reactions | Iowa football scores two offensive touchdowns, leads Nevada 17-0

Iowa football’s offense came to life in the first half of its Week 3 matchup with Nevada Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes scored 14 points and gained 199 yards. Iowa’s first touchdown of the game from true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, who scored on 40-yard run up the middle. The Hawkeyes’ second TD came from senior quarterback Spencer Petras, who connected with wideout Arland Bruce for a 21-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the first quarter. The Petras-Bruce touchdown was the first the Hawkeyes have scored through the air this season.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Receivers Keagan Johnson, Nico Ragaini warming up for Iowa-Nevada game

Iowa’s offense will likely get a personnel boost Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini have gone through pregame warmups and seem primed to play against Nevada. The pair missed the Hawkeyes’ first two games of the season with undisclosed injuries. At his weekly press...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Coralville, IA
State
Florida State
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Coralville, IA
Sports
Daily Iowan

Watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scores his first career touchdown

True freshman running back Kaleb Johnson scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. Johnson took a handoff from senior quarterback Spencer Petras at the Nevada 40-yard line, broke two tackles, and ran all the way to the end zone. The Hawkeyes’ took possession of the ball at...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Unhoused residents deserve to be heard

The City of Dubuque recently changed its policy on how police interact with and evict unhoused people from their encampments or other housing structures. It is troublesome to think how this policy could spread and cause negative effects for unhoused populations in other towns in Iowa. Before the onset of...
DUBUQUE, IA
Action News Jax

Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville

Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#North Florida#Hawkeyes
Daily Iowan

UI’s new ombudsperson Chanelle Reese looks to improve student outreach

Three months into her position, the University of Iowa’s ombudsperson Chanelle Reese is aiming to increase student awareness of the services that Office of the Ombudsperson provides. The Office of the Ombudsperson serves UI students, faculty, and staff by providing a confidential, neutral, and independent dispute resolution service, according...
IOWA CITY, IA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

National cheeseburger day!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, September 18, and Miller’s Ale House will be participating with an exciting offer for its guests. For the week of September 18-24, Miller’s Ale House will offer its Classic Cheeseburger for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to one of its signature burgers like the Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for only $3 more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Iowan

Commercial airlines struggle with increasing flight demand, lack of pilots

As a national pilot shortage sweeps across the country, Iowa’s commercial airports are also searching for more aviators. Smaller, regional airports, like the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, decreased the number of flights it runs, limiting access to travel for local Iowans. Recently, American Airlines stopped its service...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
News4Jax.com

Businesses speak out about Florida’s $11 minimum wage increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minimum wage is increasing in Florida at the end of September and many Jacksonville businesses and employers are sounding off about the wage increase. In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour starting Sept. 30....
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

DashMart coming to West Jacksonville

DoorDash is bringing another DashMart to Jacksonville. It opened the first in 2021 in EastPark Center West. A second is in permitting review at 6360 103rd St. in West Jacksonville. DoorDash wants to renovate almost 7,000 square feet of space in Anchor Plaza at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard. In...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy