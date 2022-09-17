Read full article on original website
Related
Queen’s Piper Who Woke Her Every Morning Plays Different Role At Her Funeral
Pipe Major Paul Burns would play under Queen Elizabeth II’s window every morning at all of her British residences.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Passes a Handkerchief to Prince Edward During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Earl and Countess of Wessex shared a moment while attending the late monarch's state funeral at Westminster Abbey Prince Edward got emotional while honoring Queen Elizabeth. On Monday, the late monarch's youngest child teared up while attending the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey. The Earl of Wessex was seated in the front row beside his siblings, King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, as well as his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. At one point during the ceremony, Sophie, 57, handed a handkerchief to her husband, 58, who was visibly emotional. The...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Necklace at Buckingham Palace Lunch Reception
Kate Middleton brought a piece of Queen Elizabeth II with her when she attended a lunch reception Saturday afternoon at Buckingham Palace. A royal source tells ET that the Princess of Wales wore Her Majesty's pearl necklace and bracelet in a poignant tribute to the late queen. Kate paid homage to the queen by wearing her three-strand pearl necklace that she wore daily, as well as a pair of pearl and diamond earrings of the queen’s along with a pearl bracelet.
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince William Joins King Charles in Surprise Appearance to Thank Mourners Waiting to See Queen
Two days ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the new monarch and his heir also thanked officers and staff leading police operations around London King Charles III is showing his appreciation for emergency service workers ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday — and his son, Prince William, made a surprise appearance to join him. On Saturday, the 73-year-old monarch and his 40-year-old heir met with police officers and staff at the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room in London to thank them for their work ahead of the Queen's state funeral. ...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
Princess Anne Was Only Female Royal Family Member to Walk in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Processions
Princess Anne joined her brothers in honoring Queen Elizabeth II during funeral processions led by King Charles III on Monday. The Queen's only daughter, 72, was the only female member of the royal family to walk behind the late monarch's coffin, which was draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign's Sceptre and the Sovereign's Orb, plus a wreath of meaningful flowers and a note from King Charles III.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Officially Using Their New Last Name
Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were referred to with their new surname in the Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth's funeral Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting used to seeing their new last names. The siblings attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral services with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday. In the Order of Service released by Buckingham Palace explaining the order of events at the Westminster Abbey service, royals were named in the order they would walk in the procession. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, formerly known as the Prince...
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Expected to Walk Behind Queen's Coffin at Funeral
Kate Middleton and Prince William's two eldest children will follow their parents into Westminster Abbey at their great-grandmother's state funeral Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to have a special role at their great-grandmother's funeral. According to the order of service for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday, 9-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will walk behind the late monarch's coffin for the procession in Westminster Abbey. The siblings will follow right after their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and in front of their uncle Prince Harry and...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Nation pays final farewell
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets as the coffin was taken...
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Who from Northern Ireland will be attending?
About 2,000 people are expected at Westminster Abbey on Monday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. They include heads of state and heads of government from around the world as well as people from across the United Kingdom. Among them will be representatives from politics, churches and wider society...
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Now Europe's Only Ruling Female Monarch After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is carrying the torch for Europe's female royals. After Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Sept. 8, Queen Margrethe, 82, of Denmark has become Europe's only ruling female monarch. Having reigned for more than 50 years since her father King Frederick IX died...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's been a constant in all our lives'
People have gathered across the country to watch the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. BBC News spoke to those attending screenings of the service in Nottinghamshire. Julian Brandy, 31, Michelle Breslin, 58, and Lulu Brandy, 39, all from Arnold, came out together to watch the service at...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Wappenham maze remains to honour monarch
A maize maze that was created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has remained in a field as a tribute. The crops that spell out ER (Elizabeth Regina) and show a Union flag, at Wappenham Farm, Northamptonshire, were planted in March. Anette Wilson said the creation, visible from the air,...
Comments / 0