Health & Wellness Happenings

Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022

Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Register at www.Tinyurl.com/2022SeniorGames.

W.O.W. Women on WeightsAre you interested in learning more about free weights and how to incorporate them into your workouts? Women on Weights is perfect for you. This small-group class teaches women proper weight-lifting technique, etiquette and routines. Women on Weights will help you improve posture, increase strength and lose body fat. 11 a m.-noon Oct. 6-Nov. 10. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-505-0999.

‘Be The One’ — suicide awareness/prevention day10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, for a suicide awareness/prevention day. The American Legion has recently adapted a new program, “Be The One,” to help reduce veteran suicide. Be the one to listen. Be the one to hold a hand. Be the one to reach out. Be the one to be a friend. There will be a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker American Legion Department of Florida Project Vet Relief Chairman Larry Roberts, There will also be local organizations handing out information on where veterans and their families can get the assistance they need, along with other crucial information available in our community. “Thunder” the American Eagle will be attending. At 3 p.m. the Charlotte County Sheriff’s K-9 division will be doing a demonstration. For more information, call 941-662-5503 or email laurajwine1103@gmail.com.

Night of Hope & HealingA celebration of what the community does to help end child abuse by bringing hope and healing to victims and their families. 6 p.m. Nov. 3. The Suncoast Air Center, 400 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Enjoy food and cocktails from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and the opportunity to change lives and bring hope to the children of our community. For more information, call 941-365-1277, ext. 120.

Fall Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12. Free health screenings, vendors and giveaways. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For additional information, call 941-204-2222 or email info@onholdprod.com.

Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s 24th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun WalkChase the bicycle riding turkey around the Florida Southwestern State College campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Signup at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/CCHabitatTurkeyTrot.

Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. We play cards, Bingo, have sing-a-longs and go out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.

Hashimoto support groupHashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For additional information, call 941-787-4234.

Caregiver cruise on landA catered lunch along with different stations where you can relax and unwind. Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the 24TwentyOne Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For reservations or additional information, call 941-763-2195.

Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, how weight affects health and strategies for obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. TOPS meets every Wednesday at South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. Weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com. There are also meetings on Fridays at the First Presbyterian Church, MacDonald Hall, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Weigh in starts at 8:15 a.m., Meeting starts at 8:50 a.m. For more information, call 304-919-3794.

Dance 2 B FitChoreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. $2. For more information, call 941-681-3760.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.

Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.

Englewood Community Beach YogaDaily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.

Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.