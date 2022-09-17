Read full article on original website
Smartphones Supported by Wi-Fi 7 to Launch in 2024
Sources at IC backend houses and inspections cited that Wi-Fi 7 enabled smartphones, which offers faster Wi-Fi connection, may arrive as early as the second half of 2024, according to MacRumors (via DigiTimes). Report Says That Samsung S24 Will Be the First Smartphone to Support Wi-Fi 7. According to Sam...
PDF Annotator using Mobisystems PDF Extra
Annotate any PDF documents in seconds, sign, annotate and markup easily with by using a PDF Annotator. A PDF Annotator refers to a software product that is capable of annotating a PDF file. For PDF files annotations are are feature that allows users to modify the document by adding comments, texts, bookmarks & content as well as more advanced annotations inside the document itself.
Google Nest Wifi Pro Leaks – Here’s Everything You Need to Know
A recent online listing of B&H included "Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E Router." A report from 9to5Google said that the name was probably just "Google Nest Wifi Pro," but the 6E router means that "it is using the latest available connectivity, the Wi-Fi 6E." What's New With the Google Nest...
DOJ Gets Permission To Argue in the Epic Games vs Apple Appeal
On Oct. 21, the Epic Games vs Apple appeal will be held, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been given permission to present oral arguments in Epic Games's side. In the upcoming appeal, DOJ antitrust lawyers have requested 10 minutes of oral argument time and are likely to restate previous assertions that Apple's victory might harm antitrust enforcement.
