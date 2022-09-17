Read full article on original website
Wingers volleyball drops homecoming match
In front of a large homecoming crowd, the Red Wing volleyball team matched the energy to start but too many serving and hitting errors allowed Randolph to remain in the match in each set. The Rockets won in four sets (25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22) in the Winger’s homecoming match Friday...
Putting others in position to succeed: Sonju raises level of play
During a game last season, Lillie Sonju came to the bench on a substitution. A bit frustrated, but more so confused, she asked head coach Taylor Becker why she was getting so much attention. “They were doubling her, calling her out. 'Don't let No. 2 shoot,’” Becker said. “She came...
ADM celebrates 120 years in Red Wing
When driving into Red Wing on the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor or cruising down the Great River Road, people pass ADM’s facility that has been a constant in the community for decades. ADM is celebrating 120 years in Red Wing this month. They recently declared Sept. 30 as ADM...
PHOTOS: Red Wing homecoming parade
The rain let up just as the Red Wing homecoming parade started Friday afternoon. The parade featured school teams and clubs. A few hardy spectators lined the route around the high school while many more sat in their cars to watch the parade go past.
Red Wing government and community calendars
Goodhue County Board of Adjustment, 5 p.m., Government Center. Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Red Wing Sustainability Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Red Wing Sister Cities Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Thursday, Sept. 29. Red Wing Human Rights...
Weekly planner: Dye yarn, create with glass and read
Join Alejandra Sanchez from Three Rivers Fibershed for a yarn dyeing workshop from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the North Studio Courtyard at the Anderson Center. The workshop will explore the magical world of natural dyes and will focus on locally grown dye plants....
Looking back: Red Wing resident honored as ‘Outstanding Minnesotan’
The Goodhue County Board authorized consultants to call for bids on the construction of the new jail and court facilities that the county has been planning for months. The board first met with the Space and Finance Committee, county staff and the architects on the project to discuss several concerns. Michael Cox of Wold Architects reviewed the designs for the building, which will be built on the old Red Wing High School site adjacent to the present courthouse.
The Golden Rule to visit during Peacestock
The Golden Rule sailboat is a symbol for peace and protest. In 1958, a group of five sailors set sail in the Golden Rule to stop nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands. They were detained and prosecuted, but the act of courage and bravery inspired other peacemakers and peace ships.
