Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 19
Lehighton’s Trey Spring won the Schuylkill League individual golf title on Monday, while Palmerton captured the team title at the Colonial League golf championships. Lehighton’s Trey Spring fired a round of 78 at the difficult Schuylkill Country Club Course to capture the Schuylkill League individual championship. Spring, whose...
Times News
Lehighton rolls to first victory
WILSON BORO – What a game!. It was a stellar performance from the football team to the band on Saturday as Lehighton hit on all notes on a gorgeous late summer day. There were some zany things that occurred - like four touchdowns scored in exactly two minutes of play to close the first half.
Times News
LV’s ‘J-Ross’ is the boss Clubhouse manager does it all
When the Lehigh Valley IronPigs get a new player - whether it’s through a trade, someone moving up from a lower level, down from the majors or coming in as a free agent - the news is made public in the morning and by game time, the player is in town, has a clean, well-fitting uniform complete with his nameplate on the back of the jersey.
Times News
concert at Tamaqua church
The Swinging with St. John’s Big Band Concert will be from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. John XXIII Parish in Tamaqua. The show will feature M&J Big Band of Pottsville. Admission is $20 per person in advance and $25 at door. Light refreshments and snacks will be sold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Need for Speed at Weatherly Hillclimb
WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of drivers felt the need for speed Saturday and Sunday in Carbon County. They tackled a one-mile stretch of Hill Street again, Sunday, for the two-day Weatherly Hillclimb. The ‘Sports Car Club of America’ sanctioned race tracts, all kinds of slick cars, competitors, and a big crowd.One of the […]
Times News
Pleasant Valley principal scheduled for court
A Pleasant Valley School District principal is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday after being been cited for harassment following a domestic incident this past spring. According to a non-traffic citation filed by Trooper Bryan Kolodziej of the Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg barracks against Kendal Askins, principal...
Times News
Tamaqua library announces events
• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
Times News
St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care Tamaqua welcomes Justin Miller
A freak wheelbarrow accident was the catalyst for the 13-year evolution of Mr. Miller, middle school math teacher, to Dr. Miller, orthopedic surgeon and orthopedic oncologist. On Sept. 1, Justin Miller, DO, joined St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care - Tamaqua. He will treat various orthopedic conditions and perform surgery at St. Luke’s Miners Campus in Coaldale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Bethlehem Steel authors at Tamaqua library Oct. 9
St. Luke’s University Health Network and the Tamaqua Public Library are teaming up to offer “History on the Books!” in conjunction with Tamaqua’s annual Heritage Day. The event will be at the library, 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua, at 1 p.m. Oct. 9. Author Catherine McCafferty...
Times News
Barnstormers performing at Kunkletown church
The Barnstormers, a four-part men’s singing group, will perform Saturday evening to the sanctuary of St. Matthew’s UCC in Kunkletown,. “During the hour and a half performance, we sing show tunes, sacred music, secular songs and sea chanties,” said Kyle Strohl, a second tenor. “The audience may be familiar with some of the music.”
Times News
Tamaqua chamber event
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner on Oct. 6 at Mountain Valley Golf Course, 1021 Brockton Mountain Dr., Barnesville. The chamber will honor Jay Hollenbach as the Joseph Plasko Jr. Citizenship Award recipient and Micah Gursky as the Business Person of the Year. Keynote speaker...
Times News
Pleasant Valley Intermediate School principal found not guilty of harassment
The principal of Pleasant Valley Intermediate School was found not guilty of harassment by Magisterial District Judge Brian Germano on Monday. PVIS Principal Kendal Askins’ husband Andre Askins filed a charge of harassment against his wife following a domestic incident on March 31 at their house in East Stroudsburg. Andre Askins told Judge Germano that his wife followed him from room-to-room after an argument, and a scuffle ensued over keys. Askins said his wife punched him in the face. The incident ended with Kendal Askins calling 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 20, 1971
When the Historic Horse Head Inn in Palmerton went down, so went an era that will long be remembered. The 70-year-old Tudor type structure that took months to build was demolished within days. On Friday, all that was left of the popular landmark was a heap of rubble. The Marvin...
Times News
Monroe County crashes
State police at Stroudsburg released information on Monroe County crashes:. • George Dunbar, 62, of Jeannette, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash Aug. 30 on Interstate 80 westbound in Tunkhannock Township. Police said he was driving a Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Charles Hissick to Thomas Lee Biever, Sugarloaf, property on Main Street (Centre Street), Junedale, $70,000. Samler Property Management, LLC, to Mirla Mararita Fernandez De Gomez, 1479 Berwick St., Beaver Meadows, property at 62 Main St., Beaver Meadows, $128,000. East Penn Township. Austin C. Schock to Roy L. Schock, 6 Chrisrman...
Times News
Lehighton man faces DUI charge in two-vehicle crash
A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday in Carbon County is suspected of driving under the influence. State police at Lehighton said the crash occurred at 8:04 p.m. along Route 248 at the intersection with Centre Street in Parryville. Troopers said Lucas A. Long, 35, of Lehighton, was...
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
Times News
Eldred school attains historic status
It may be small but a former Monroe County school has made a big splash nationally. The 1855 Frantz One-Room Schoolhouse in Eldred Township was placed on the National Register of Historic Places last Friday. The restored schoolhouse, at 485 Church Road in Kunkletown, is the only remaining one-room schoolhouse...
thevalleyledger.com
The Bethlehem Area School District announces the appointment of Arutyun “Harry” Aristakesian as the District’s Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Aristakesian brings to the District a wealth of knowledge. His vast experiences include over 15 years of progressive leadership in finance and auditing in both the private and public sectors. He served as Chief Audit Officer at Norfolk State University, Senior Internal Auditor at Columbia University, and Internal Audit Manager at New York Power Authority. In the private sector, Mr. Aristakesian served as Vice President-Internal Audit at Citco, one of the world’s largest hedge fund administrators. Currently, Mr. Aristakesian serves as the business administrator for the Allentown School District where he has successfully implemented many reforms to strengthen the financial position of our neighboring district.
Comments / 0