San Diego, CA

Missing woman, 87, treated at San Diego hospital found 'safe and sound'

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 87-year-old Riverside County woman reported missing for about three weeks, during which she was treated at a San Diego hospital and released, has been found.

The California Highway Patrol said in a tweet that Manuela Smith had been found and that the Silver Alert previously issued for her had been deactivated. The agency did not provide any further details.

Amie Zamudio, director of the nonprofit Housing 4 the Homeless, said in a tweet Friday evening the Smith had been located, and was "safe and sound."

It was unclear Friday night where and how Smith, who has dementia, was found.

According to the CHP and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Smith was last seen Aug. 25 in Hemet, where she lives her daughter. The CHP issued the Silver Alert for an at-risk missing person on Sept. 2.

Zamudio and other advocates working on issues related to homelessness and social justice appeared with Smith's family members at a news conference Monday , where they explained that Smith was treated for back pain over the Labor Day weekend at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest.

After Smith was released from the hospital, she encountered Zamudio at a bus stop in Hillcrest on Labor Day, Sept. 5 and told Zamudio she was homeless.

Zamudio checked the woman into a hotel room, but Smith later went for a walk and did not return.

The Rev. Shane Harris, president and founder of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, said at the news conference that “there cannot be a disconnect” among hospitals and county and city government when patients are released from hospitals without anywhere to go.

On Friday, he tweeted he was "so glad" Smith had been found.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 4

Margaret Diamond
3d ago

The hospital should not have been able to release a patient suffering from dementia without contacting a family member and releasing her to someone. It's incredibly fortunate that she was found alive after that much time missing, at her age.

Reply
2
 

