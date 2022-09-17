Read full article on original website
Is nothing sacred? 3 hurt in drive-by shooting at teen's Bronzeville funeral, Chicago police say
Is nothing sacred? Resting in peace remains difficult for some as funeral violence continues.
$15M settlement for mom of 6 killed in Chicago police squad car crash clears city council committee
The 37-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries and left behind six children, the youngest of whom was only 6 at the time.
Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home
Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
Homan Square shooting: Man shot in face, woman robbed at gunpoint on West Side, Chicago police say
CPD said the man was shot when he walked out of a restaurant early Monday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
Chicago shooting: Restaurant worker injured after shot in drive-by, police say
Police say the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk last night when someone in a vehicle started shooting toward the restaurant.
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of firing a gun during a carjcking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.
Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
spotonillinois.com
3 shot, 1 of which was killed, in shooting South of Washington Park
CHICAGO - Three men were shot, with one being killed, South of Washington Park Sunday afternoon. Police said three men were on a front porch around 4:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when an unknown offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots at the three...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.
Surveillance video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
CHICAGO — A police source told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water in the 700 block of E. Grand around 1 p.m. Monday, and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in ‘very critical […]
nypressnews.com
Man found dead in garbage can in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. At 7 p.m., the man’s body was found in a garbage can in the 100 block of West 110th Place, police said. A death investigation is under way. Further details...
10-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting while walking on South Side with father, 2 others: CPD
The boy was walking with his father, another man and another child when someone in a vehicle began shooting at the group.
cwbchicago.com
Drive-by leaves man injured, restaurant window broken in Uptown
A bullet flew into an Uptown restaurant’s window during a drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported inside the business, but a man walking nearby suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, according to Chicago police. The victim was in the 1000 block of West Argyle when...
Chicago bar patrons scramble as gunfire rings out
A drive-by shooting outside a bar in West Town Friday night left one person injured and dozens others running for cover.
Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve
CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
fox32chicago.com
Car windows smashed out overnight in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - Several car windows were smashed Monday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. Police said multiple vehicles parked on a two-block stretch near the 7000 block of North Kedzie Avenue sustained damage to their passenger-side windows between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Nothing appeared...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, woman robbed at gunpoint outside West Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was grazed by gunfire while leaving a restaurant and a woman was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was exiting a restaurant around 3:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan truck started shooting, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
