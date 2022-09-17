ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 5 Rankings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blitz rankings have some shakeups heading into Week 5 with three of last week's top five in the large school poll falling. Expect more changes going forward with district play getting under for several Coastal Bend schools, including the 5A-Div. I district (CCISD/Victoria schools).
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

PHOTOS: Orange Grove community celebrates homecoming week with parade, burning of the OG

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Hundreds of people participated in Orange Grove's first Community Homecoming Parade in a decade that was held over the weekend. "I had high expectations for the event but those expectations were blown out of the park when I saw how many people were there to support our ISD," Nicole Raska, Homecoming Committee Member and OGISD School Board Trustee said.
ORANGE GROVE, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near South Padre Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a 72-year-old man Monday who was reported overdue near South Padre Island, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 11:22 p.m. Sunday from a concerned spouse reporting her husband left their dock to fish at the entrance of the Arroyo Colorado near Green Island and did not return as scheduled.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Could downtown Corpus Christi be getting a new parking garage?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Talks of a new parking garage are in the works for the downtown Corpus Christi area. The exact location of the garage is still undecided, but it is projected to be a $17 million project. According to Alyssa Barrera-Mason, Director of the Downtown Management District, the demand for parking has gone up 11 percent post COVID.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a popular question coming off of a long, hot summer in South Texas - "When is the first Fall cold front coming?" Cold fronts are one of those things where the 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' type of things. Meaning, a cold front may come, but is it cold enough for a particular person's taste? NOTE: There is no such thing as a 'cool' front 🙂
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

Coastal Bend Restaurant Week Returns This Month

After the inaugural success, Coastal Bend Restaurant Week is returning for its second year. The event offers Coastal Bend locals and visitors an opportunity to experience and support area restaurants in new ways. Coastal Bend Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, September 23, and continues through October 3 in Corpus Christi and the surrounding areas. With some of the finest local restaurants and chefs participating, the 10-day celebration will highlight the immense culinary talent in the Coastal Bend region.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
tpr.org

Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse

In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
