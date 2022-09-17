Read full article on original website
Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 5 Rankings
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blitz rankings have some shakeups heading into Week 5 with three of last week's top five in the large school poll falling. Expect more changes going forward with district play getting under for several Coastal Bend schools, including the 5A-Div. I district (CCISD/Victoria schools).
PHOTOS: Orange Grove community celebrates homecoming week with parade, burning of the OG
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Hundreds of people participated in Orange Grove's first Community Homecoming Parade in a decade that was held over the weekend. "I had high expectations for the event but those expectations were blown out of the park when I saw how many people were there to support our ISD," Nicole Raska, Homecoming Committee Member and OGISD School Board Trustee said.
Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near South Padre Island, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a 72-year-old man Monday who was reported overdue near South Padre Island, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 11:22 p.m. Sunday from a concerned spouse reporting her husband left their dock to fish at the entrance of the Arroyo Colorado near Green Island and did not return as scheduled.
National Voter Registration Day: Where you can register to vote in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a great reminder for citizens to get registered to vote or to make sure their registration is valid. To help citizens who may not know how to register to vote or may have questions about the process, Texas Rising will host three voter registration events Tuesday in Corpus Christi.
City of Corpus Christi releases new mosquito spraying schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mosquitos are starting to make their rounds in the Coastal Bend as a result of recent rainfall. Due to the increase of the swarming blood suckers, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and Vector Control have released an updated spraying schedule. Monday, September 19, Routes 4,...
Brush and bulky item pickup begins Wednesday in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have brush or bulky items you need to get rid of, the City of Corpus Christi will allow residents to put those items on the curb beginning Wednesday in Flour Bluff. After Flour Bluff, the City will move through the city in the...
Could downtown Corpus Christi be getting a new parking garage?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Talks of a new parking garage are in the works for the downtown Corpus Christi area. The exact location of the garage is still undecided, but it is projected to be a $17 million project. According to Alyssa Barrera-Mason, Director of the Downtown Management District, the demand for parking has gone up 11 percent post COVID.
WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a popular question coming off of a long, hot summer in South Texas - "When is the first Fall cold front coming?" Cold fronts are one of those things where the 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' type of things. Meaning, a cold front may come, but is it cold enough for a particular person's taste? NOTE: There is no such thing as a 'cool' front 🙂
Fire crews quickly contain natural gas fire near Bishop Monday afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A natural gas explosion kept numerous fire crews busy near Bishop earlier Monday. The explosion took place near County Road 67 and County Road 10 near Chapman Ranch. Firefighters from Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi helped out crews from both Annaville and Nueces County ESD...
Fifty-percent capacity doesn't guarantee water restrictions will go away
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two of Corpus Christi's main water sources, Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon are both sitting at 49 percent. That means the city is one step closer to ending Stage 1 Water Restrictions. City leaders said that once combined lake levels hit 50 percent they...
Corpus Christi ranks 163 on most faithful list, according to new study
One dating website has compiled a list of the most faithful cities in the U.S., and Corpus Christi falls short from the top spot.
Corpus Christi murder suspect awaits transport back to Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement found a murder suspect allegedly involved in a June shooting that left one person dead. Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, officers were called to the 9800 block of Redbud Drive for a shooting, according to Corpus Christi police. When officers...
Call about active shooter at Ray High School was a hoax, city manager says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a large police presence at Ray High School Friday afternoon after reports of an alleged active shooter on campus. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there was no active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they cleared the scene.
Family honors man who died in Padre Island car crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21 year old man passed away in a car accident a year ago on Whitecap Boulevard. Today, his family hosted an event to celebrate the young man's life. The event, "Colton's Cars for Life Meet and Car Run," was held at Hardknocks Sports Bar...
Coastal Bend Restaurant Week Returns This Month
After the inaugural success, Coastal Bend Restaurant Week is returning for its second year. The event offers Coastal Bend locals and visitors an opportunity to experience and support area restaurants in new ways. Coastal Bend Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, September 23, and continues through October 3 in Corpus Christi and the surrounding areas. With some of the finest local restaurants and chefs participating, the 10-day celebration will highlight the immense culinary talent in the Coastal Bend region.
Corpus Christi PD asks for help to solve 2008 murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 14 years to the day since James Michael Quiroz was shot and killed after he answered his front door to a knock by an unknown person. Homicide detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department are asking for the public for any information they may have about the case.
Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse
In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
Calallen grandmother leans on faith, community after losing her home, dogs in a fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grandmother is working to pick up the pieces after an early morning fire Thursday heavily destroyed her trailer along with other properties. The woman and her grandchild who was also home at the time made it out safely. However the family lost two of...
Keeping youth in school is the top priority for CCISD "K.E.Y.S. Walk"
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Approximately 140 volunteers along with CCISD staff worked together for the district's "K.E.Y.S. Walk." The program stands for "Keeping Every Youth in School," and has been proven successful in the past. The staff and volunteers traveled to surrounding communities, spoke with neighbors, and followed leads...
Trial begins Tuesday for man accused of murdering Calallen football star Gabe Cooley
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection began today in the trial of Billy Ferguson. Ferguson is accused of killing 17-year-old Gabe Cooley in a Calallen Walmart in August 2020. Witnesses said Cooley was standing in an aisle when Ferguson approached him and stabbed him multiple times. Last April, a...
