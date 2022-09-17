Read full article on original website
Authorities ID 4 people killed in fiery car crash in Arizona
Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-tractor near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
L.A. Weekly
Spencer Stant Arrested after DUI Crash near McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
47-Year-Old Man Arrested after Accident near Scottsdale Road. The incident took place at the intersection near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads at around 12:30 a.m. on September 11th. According to police, Stant crashed into two cars stopped at a red light, one of the vehicles was a police car with an...
azbigmedia.com
Residence Inn Phoenix Desert View at Mayo Clinic sells for $50.5M
Dreamscape Companies, a New York-based real estate and investment firm, today announces its first foray into Arizona’s red-hot Phoenix market with the acquisition of the Residence Inn Phoenix Desert View at Mayo Clinic, an extended-stay hotel. With the Mayo Clinic preparing to undergo a massive renovation of at least $700 million that will drastically expand its patient capacity, the corresponding hotel presented the perfect point of entry for the firm into this key tertiary market. Dreamscape paid $50.5 million for the property. The hotel was sold by the Robert Finvarb Companies, based out of Miami, Florida. The deal was brokered by Adam Etra, Mark Schoenholtz and Nick Pappas at Newmark Knight Frank.
12news.com
Frightened felines freed from Phoenix fire
PHOENIX — Two cats and their owners are safe after a house fire in Phoenix trapped the pets in a bedroom closet. Firefighters were able to rescue the occupants safely and without injury. Around 10:22 a.m., Phoenix Fire Department first responders arrived to a home near 16th Street and...
Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
wuga.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
Phoenix mobile home owners forced off land for development
Residents at Weldon Court, near 12th St. and Indian School, in Phoenix are being told to prepare to leave.
azbigmedia.com
Contour breaks ground on 1.55M SF Sossaman Park 202 in Mesa
Contour, a leading privately-held real estate and development company, announced yesterday the start of Phase I construction of Sossaman Park 202, a 1.55-million square foot industrial park in Mesa, Arizona. The announcement comes just days after Contour closed on a $99M construction loan towards the first phase of the development with Pacific Western Bank. The project is among one of the first major ground-up developments around Sossaman and Warner roads and will serve as a catalyst for future growth in the surrounding area for years to come.
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
12news.com
Bike shop burglars caught on tape in Pinal County
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Two burglars were caught on security footage breaking into a San Tan Valley bike shop in April. Now, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office is now seeking information on the identity of the two suspects. On April 28, PCSO deputies responded to a burglary call...
AZFamily
One person dead after crash involving 4 cars in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a serious crash involving several cars in Mesa on Monday evening. The crash happened near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, just north of Southern Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Mesa police say four cars were involved but did...
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
azbigmedia.com
Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking
Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
12news.com
2 woman accused of bringing 850,000 fentanyl pills into Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Two young women have been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly transporting over 850,000 pills laced with fentanyl into Maricopa County. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were arrested on Aug. 24 by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after deputies reported finding duffle bags full of narcotics in their vehicle.
Arizona Is Home To One Of 'The Best Cities To Buy A House Today'
This is one of the very best cities for homebuyers right now.
