Travel Wisconsin predicts the peak fall foliage throughout the state.
(WJFW) - The first day of fall is Thursday, and Travel Wisconsin has released the forecast for the peak colors around the state. Rhinelander is currently at 15% and the estimated week of the peak for the fall foliage is during the 1st week of October. Minocqua is at 20% and peak is expected to be during the 4th week of September.
Farmers get creative to plant cover crops
(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher
Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
Missing man from Lac du Flambeau found deceased
LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - The missing man from Lac du Flambeau has been found deceased Monday evening. Harvey La Belle, 84, was reported missing on Monday morning around 11 a.m. when his family went to check on him and he wasn't there. The silver alert was canceled on Monday...
Action 2 News This Morning’s Tammy Elliott recovering from COVID-19
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning anchor Tammy Elliott is recovering from COVID-19. This was her first case and she thought much like other illnesses she could work back into a normal routine, but it’s taken a little longer to recover. We’ve talked about long...
Motorcycle crash occurs in Lincoln County
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW)- According to the Lincoln County Sherriff's Office, on September 17, the Lincoln County 911 center received a report of a motorcycle crash at approximately 10:00AM involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Road A in the town of Bradley. Lincoln County EMS, Oneida County EMS, Tomahawk...
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in motorcycle crash
UPDATE: Police say one person is dead and three other people were injured in a crash involving four motorcycles in Lincoln County. The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Hwy. A just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Police say that one...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following theft and shopping spree
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have provided an update on the man who allegedly stole a purse from a car and went to multiple locations to make purchases. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have taken a 44-year-old from Hobart into custody. The...
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
‘Remember those who never made it back’, Vietnam Veterans remember POW/MIAs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third Friday in September at 7 p.m. holds a special place in veterans’ hearts, especially those with the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 224 in Green Bay. The third Friday in September at 7 p.m. is National prisoner of war(POW)/missing in action(MIA)...
Bond set at $500,000 for the man accused in fatal Lincoln Co. crash
MERRILL (WJFW) - The Merrill man who is accused of killing an eight-year-old boy in a fatal crash over the weekend was in court today for his initial appearance. John Lahti, 41, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while operating while under the influence.
Daily Arrest Records - September 16 & 17, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, September 16 & Saturday, September 17, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
Your Words: Attack ads against Barnes are filled with falsehoods
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Traffic Stop Turns Into Drug Bust
BONDUEL (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Bonduel Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after a traffic stop lead to drugs and cash being found in the vehicle. Bonduel Police say they pulled over the vehicle for speeding on Cecil Street. During the traffic stop, police say the smell of drugs...
