Mapleton, IA

Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission taking applications

SIOUX CITY — Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission. The commission is a city-wide high school student organization whose purpose is to explore, communicate and provide for the needs, problems, issues and activities affecting the city's youth. Applicants must be in either...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

CHEERS AND JEERS: Briar Cliff shines at Field of Dreams; Speed kiosks, higher parking fees not visitor-friendly

Briar Cliff University basked in the public spotlight Friday as the school played in the first collegiate baseball game at the Field of Dreams film site. Over 2,000 Chargers fans, including some 100 students, made the trip to eastern Iowa for the historic game against Luther College. It was a memorable experience for players and fans alike. The experience also promises to pay dividends for Briar Cliff in the future, raising the public profile of the private Sioux City-based college and its entire athletic program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City

A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Slow down and communication will be better.

Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower? Someone once said, "The quality of life is not improved with speed." Please, slow down and communication will be better. -- Sharon Ocker, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Agnes Thelen

Agnes Thelen of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 25, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 84, Le Mars, IA 51031. Agnes was born on Sept. 25, 1932.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs

SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

THE REGULARS: Siouxland is fortunate to have so many amenities

Most of you know that I travel a fair amount in Iowa; trips across South Dakota and Nebraska occur as well. Our tri-state area is not fly over country as some people think. Our communities in all three states have and are working to make our part of the country a destination point of interest.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

18-year-old Sioux City resident, who was convicted of murder, pleads guilty to marijuana possession

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager awaiting sentencing for murder was sentenced last week to five years in prison for possession of marijuana. Dwight Evans, 18, on Wednesday entered a written plea of guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson ordered the prison term to be served concurrently, or at the same time, with his pending sentence for murder.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Star Pointer and Patchen: It has been assured that Star Pointer and Patchen will pace at the Woodland track on the day of the great flower parade during the Mondamin Carnival. A telegram received by H. G. Chapman announced the terms and conditions of the contract for the horses was accepted. Chapman says there is no doubt about the horses coming to Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ex-Cherokee cop gets probation for hitting 6-year-old girl with pickup

CHEROKEE, Iowa — A former Cherokee police officer has been placed on probation for failing to stop his pickup truck after striking a 6-year-old girl at a street intersection. Michael McGee, 53, of Cherokee, pleaded guilty Friday in Cherokee County District Court to failure to stop at the scene...
CHEROKEE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Meetings, Events

Loess Hills Chapter OES will serve Silver Azure Chapter OES on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the second Sunday of the month from June to October, from 2 to 4 p.m. Special group tours can be arranged by calling 712-490-6506. Dakota County Historical Society meets at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside falls in sweep to Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team was swept on Saturday in a three-set GPAC match to Dakota Wesleyan by set scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-20. Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 10 kills and she hit .167. Gillian DePauw and Payten Lode each had six kills. DePauw...
SIOUX CITY, IA

