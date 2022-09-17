Read full article on original website
Sioux City Community School District pays $12,500 to settle middle school student injury lawsuits
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings. The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by...
Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission taking applications
SIOUX CITY — Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission. The commission is a city-wide high school student organization whose purpose is to explore, communicate and provide for the needs, problems, issues and activities affecting the city's youth. Applicants must be in either...
Sioux City Council says no to funding request to replace 2,300 seats at Lewis & Clark Park
SIOUX CITY — In a split decision Monday, the Sioux City Council voted against a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of 2,300 more plastic seats at Lewis & Clark Park. The vote was 4 to 1, with Mayor Pro Tem Dan...
WATCH NOW: Journal's "The Test of Times" pictorial book now available for pre-order
See how you can order the Sioux City Journal's new pictorial book, "The Test of Times When Siouxland Answered the Call." The book is the fourth in a series of historical picture books and recounts how Siouxlanders come together to help one another during times of calamity.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
CHEERS AND JEERS: Briar Cliff shines at Field of Dreams; Speed kiosks, higher parking fees not visitor-friendly
Briar Cliff University basked in the public spotlight Friday as the school played in the first collegiate baseball game at the Field of Dreams film site. Over 2,000 Chargers fans, including some 100 students, made the trip to eastern Iowa for the historic game against Luther College. It was a memorable experience for players and fans alike. The experience also promises to pay dividends for Briar Cliff in the future, raising the public profile of the private Sioux City-based college and its entire athletic program.
Sioux City residents could be fined for improperly draining pools and spas
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents that discharging water from a pool or spa into the storm sewer system is prohibited, in order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers and streams. Since chlorinated water is deadly to...
Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City
A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
MINI: Slow down and communication will be better.
Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower? Someone once said, "The quality of life is not improved with speed." Please, slow down and communication will be better. -- Sharon Ocker, Sioux City.
Agnes Thelen
Agnes Thelen of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 25, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 84, Le Mars, IA 51031. Agnes was born on Sept. 25, 1932.
Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs
SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
THE REGULARS: Siouxland is fortunate to have so many amenities
Most of you know that I travel a fair amount in Iowa; trips across South Dakota and Nebraska occur as well. Our tri-state area is not fly over country as some people think. Our communities in all three states have and are working to make our part of the country a destination point of interest.
18-year-old Sioux City resident, who was convicted of murder, pleads guilty to marijuana possession
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager awaiting sentencing for murder was sentenced last week to five years in prison for possession of marijuana. Dwight Evans, 18, on Wednesday entered a written plea of guilty to possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson ordered the prison term to be served concurrently, or at the same time, with his pending sentence for murder.
From the Archives
Star Pointer and Patchen: It has been assured that Star Pointer and Patchen will pace at the Woodland track on the day of the great flower parade during the Mondamin Carnival. A telegram received by H. G. Chapman announced the terms and conditions of the contract for the horses was accepted. Chapman says there is no doubt about the horses coming to Sioux City.
Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
SPORTS BRIEFS: Ponca's Brody Taylor, Lawton-Bronson's Jolee Mesz win at Westwood Invitational
SMITHLAND, Iowa — Two Siouxland area juniors led the Westwood Invitational boys race on Monday at Southwoods Conservation Area. Ponca junior Brody Taylor won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 19 minutes, 37.02 seconds. Siouxland Christian's Sammy Duerloo was second in 21:06.78. The Top 5 was rounded out...
Ex-Cherokee cop gets probation for hitting 6-year-old girl with pickup
CHEROKEE, Iowa — A former Cherokee police officer has been placed on probation for failing to stop his pickup truck after striking a 6-year-old girl at a street intersection. Michael McGee, 53, of Cherokee, pleaded guilty Friday in Cherokee County District Court to failure to stop at the scene...
Meetings, Events
Loess Hills Chapter OES will serve Silver Azure Chapter OES on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the second Sunday of the month from June to October, from 2 to 4 p.m. Special group tours can be arranged by calling 712-490-6506. Dakota County Historical Society meets at...
Morningside's Jackson Sitzmann tied atop Day 1 leaderboard at Northwest Iowa National Invitational
LE MARS, Iowa — Morningside University senior Jackson Sitzmann shot a 36-hole score of 141 on Monday at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Club. That score allowed Sitzmann to be tied at the top of the leaderboard with Jack Dudeck of The Master’s University, who also carded a 141.
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside falls in sweep to Dakota Wesleyan
SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team was swept on Saturday in a three-set GPAC match to Dakota Wesleyan by set scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-20. Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 10 kills and she hit .167. Gillian DePauw and Payten Lode each had six kills. DePauw...
