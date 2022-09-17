ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Taste of winter, much-needed rain arrives in California

While Southern California has been on the receiving end of multiple rounds of rain in recent days and weeks, continued dry weather in the northern two-thirds of the state has led to persistent drought conditions, as well as numerous wildfires. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a potent storm system will stall offshore for a couple of days and allow for a steady soaking rain in Northern California. For a select few areas at high elevations, a bit of wet snow may even be possible.
PA treasurer has $4.3B in unclaimed property. Find out if some belongs to you

If you haven’t checked in a while, or ever, it may be time to see if the Pennsylvania Treasury is holding unclaimed property that belongs to you. The office has $4.3 billion worth of unclaimed property as of the end of August, and all of it belongs to current and former residents, businesses and other organizations with connections to the state.
