Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Taste of winter, much-needed rain arrives in California
While Southern California has been on the receiving end of multiple rounds of rain in recent days and weeks, continued dry weather in the northern two-thirds of the state has led to persistent drought conditions, as well as numerous wildfires. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a potent storm system will stall offshore for a couple of days and allow for a steady soaking rain in Northern California. For a select few areas at high elevations, a bit of wet snow may even be possible.
AOL Corp
Surfing in the California desert? Developer's plan sparks outrage over water use, drought
In a part of the Coachella Valley where exclusive neighborhoods wrap around lush golf courses and ponds, a stretch of open desert could be transformed into a new sort of artificial oasis. A developer has plans for hundreds of homes and a resort featuring a surfing lagoon. If La Quinta’s...
AOL Corp
Feds seize 'staggering' amount of fake Adderall pills laced with meth in Rhode Island
CUMBERLAND, R.I. — Last March, federal drug agents watched secretly as their confidential source met with his supplier of counterfeit Adderall pills, who then arranged for the pickup of 10,000 orange tablets laced with methamphetamine powder. Days after the drug buy, court documents say, federal authorities searched the Cumberland...
AOL Corp
Texas sheriff opens criminal investigation into Martha's Vineyard migrant trips
A Texas sheriff said Monday that his office has opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unprecedented move to send nearly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the inquiry was in its early stages, and he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Brooklyn homeless shelter wasted $500,000 worth of food, $2.4 million overall, New York comptroller finds
A nonprofit that runs a downtown Brooklyn homeless shelter couldn’t account for how it spent nearly $2.4 million in funding it received from the city’s Department of Homeless Services over three years, a new audit conducted by the state comptroller’s office found. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s review determined...
AOL Corp
This North Carolina brunch spot is the best in the state, Yelp says. Here’s why
A restaurant adds a Southern touch to its dishes — and serves the best brunches in North Carolina, a new report finds. Savorez in Wilmington was named the state’s No. 1 place to get mid-morning meals, according to results published Monday, Sept. 19. The review website Yelp created...
AOL Corp
Woman seriously hurt after Colorado police car she was placed in is hit by a train
A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured when the parked police patrol car she was detained in was struck by a train in Colorado. The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Friday near U.S. 85 and County Road 38, just north of Platteville, near Denver, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
AOL Corp
PA treasurer has $4.3B in unclaimed property. Find out if some belongs to you
If you haven’t checked in a while, or ever, it may be time to see if the Pennsylvania Treasury is holding unclaimed property that belongs to you. The office has $4.3 billion worth of unclaimed property as of the end of August, and all of it belongs to current and former residents, businesses and other organizations with connections to the state.
Comments / 0