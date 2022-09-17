ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinchport, VA

Comments / 1

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Freshman Robinson lifts Lady Indians to district golf title; Cheek-led Hilltoppers top boys field

ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting Monday in the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Dobyns-Bennett’s girls carded a 149 to capture the team trophy, and Science Hill’s boys won their tournament with a score of 305. Lady Indians freshman Aliezah Robinson and the Hilltoppers’ John Cheek were the medalists. Robinson fired a 1-under-par 71 and Cheek shot a 1-over 73.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Lee puts away Thomas Walker in four

EWING — Backed by well-rounded production, Lee High toppled Thomas Walker 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11 on Monday night in nondistrict high school volleyball play. Katie Hammonds was good for 13 service points, 12 assists and 11 digs, and Makayla Carr supplied 14 digs and 10 service points to the winning cause. Chloe Calton chimed in with nine digs, eight service points and seven kills.
CLEVELAND, TN
Kingsport Times-News

South Greene sweeps District 1-A golf titles

BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to team wins Monday in the District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course. The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 in boys play and the girls won by an even larger margin, 163-203.
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinchport, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Top-ranked Hampton still cruising

It has been a rousing start to the football season for Hampton, and Friday night was more of the same from the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team. The Bulldogs brushed aside Happy Valley in a 49-0 romp, and it was close to what coach Michael Lunsford said he has been looking for from this team this season. One year removed from playing for a state championship, Hampton is rolling again with a 5-0 record.
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Quarles: Bucs ‘our own worst enemy right now’

JOHNSON CITY — A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining, and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis. “We’re our own worst enemy right now,” coach George Quarles said Monday at during his weekly news...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pioneers#Twin Springs
Kingsport Times-News

Busch, Dillon, Reddick, Harvick out of playoff picture

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol magic ran out for Kyle Busch on Saturday. Busch, a nine-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, entered the Bass Pro Shops Bristol Night Race two points away from making the next round of the field of 12 playoff drivers.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

NASCAR and BMS are alive and well

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The rumors of NASCAR’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. There were more than 100,000 reasons to dispute that Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A huge crowd, estimated to be the largest in over a decade at the “Last Great Colosseum,” was in attendance to see Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bristol business leaders encouraged by night race attendance

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of people were in the stands Saturday night to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and business leaders said that’s a welcome change after years of poor attendance. While BMS could not confirm an official attendance count for the night race, it was obvious the […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel. According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket was sold at the Roadrunner located at 1415 North Main Street in Erwin. The winner, who is also a driver for a company in […]
ERWIN, TN
supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities said while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Highway 421 at Patty Branch Road ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
ABINGDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy