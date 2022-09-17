Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Freshman Robinson lifts Lady Indians to district golf title; Cheek-led Hilltoppers top boys field
ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting Monday in the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Dobyns-Bennett’s girls carded a 149 to capture the team trophy, and Science Hill’s boys won their tournament with a score of 305. Lady Indians freshman Aliezah Robinson and the Hilltoppers’ John Cheek were the medalists. Robinson fired a 1-under-par 71 and Cheek shot a 1-over 73.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Lee puts away Thomas Walker in four
EWING — Backed by well-rounded production, Lee High toppled Thomas Walker 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11 on Monday night in nondistrict high school volleyball play. Katie Hammonds was good for 13 service points, 12 assists and 11 digs, and Makayla Carr supplied 14 digs and 10 service points to the winning cause. Chloe Calton chimed in with nine digs, eight service points and seven kills.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Bradley wins Cumberland medalist honors, leads Castlewood to team title
JONESVILLE — Abby Bradley was locked in a battle with three others on the golf course when they came to the 18th hole Monday. The Castlewood senior led teammate Jacob Lasley by one stroke and held a narrow advantage over Rye Cove’s Jon Kern and Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel when the foursome teed off on the 18th.
Kingsport Times-News
South Greene sweeps District 1-A golf titles
BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to team wins Monday in the District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course. The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 in boys play and the girls won by an even larger margin, 163-203.
Kingsport Times-News
Top-ranked Hampton still cruising
It has been a rousing start to the football season for Hampton, and Friday night was more of the same from the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team. The Bulldogs brushed aside Happy Valley in a 49-0 romp, and it was close to what coach Michael Lunsford said he has been looking for from this team this season. One year removed from playing for a state championship, Hampton is rolling again with a 5-0 record.
Jonesborough, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Jonesborough. The Elizabethton High School volleyball team will have a game with David Crockett High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Kingsport Times-News
Second SoCon loss puts Bucs’ season at early crossroads
JOHNSON CITY — Where do they go from here?. The answer to that question will determine the fate of this East Tennessee State football team.
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles: Bucs ‘our own worst enemy right now’
JOHNSON CITY — A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining, and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis. “We’re our own worst enemy right now,” coach George Quarles said Monday at during his weekly news...
Kingsport Times-News
Busch, Dillon, Reddick, Harvick out of playoff picture
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol magic ran out for Kyle Busch on Saturday. Busch, a nine-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, entered the Bass Pro Shops Bristol Night Race two points away from making the next round of the field of 12 playoff drivers.
Kingsport Times-News
NASCAR and BMS are alive and well
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The rumors of NASCAR’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. There were more than 100,000 reasons to dispute that Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A huge crowd, estimated to be the largest in over a decade at the “Last Great Colosseum,” was in attendance to see Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Bristol business leaders encouraged by night race attendance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of people were in the stands Saturday night to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and business leaders said that’s a welcome change after years of poor attendance. While BMS could not confirm an official attendance count for the night race, it was obvious the […]
Kingsport Times-News
TBI looking for missing teenager from Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts from Mount Carmel. According to TBI, through a post on Twitter, Counts was last seen yesterday around Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
northernvirginiamag.com
Located at the Foot of the Appalachian Mountains, Abingdon Is Home to a Booming Arts and Culture Scene
Find fall foliage and Appalachian culture in this vibrant Southwestern Virginia town. Would you feel nervous at the prospect of riding 34 miles down a mountain? The guides at Virginia Creeper Trail Bike Shop assure mountain bikers in this Southwest Virginia town that it’s easy. “It’s all downhill,” they wink.
$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket was sold at the Roadrunner located at 1415 North Main Street in Erwin. The winner, who is also a driver for a company in […]
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
wcyb.com
Pitch contest to help Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock connect with new vendors
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — As construction continues at the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, it's now looking for new businesses to connect with. The casino wants to break into new markets and identify vendors that supply various products and services -- and it plans to do so with a pitch contest.
Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
Kingsport Times-News
Aug 7 start? Draft Kingsport schools 2023-24 calendar set for vote Oct. 11
KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7. That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
wcyb.com
Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities said while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Highway 421 at Patty Branch Road ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
wcyb.com
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, Tennessee
WASHINTON COUNTY Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday. Authorities say that an SUV was going south, and a truck was going north on Tennessee State Highway 81. The SUV, while trying to turn onto the 81...
