Brentwood, TN

The Titans Struggle Against the Bills on Monday Night Football

Titans- 7 Buffalo (2-0) played a near-perfect game and the Titans (0-2) still look for their first victory of the year. The first quarter showed signs that maybe Tennessee had an answer for MVP candidate Josh Allen. The score was 7-7 going into the second quarter thanks to a Derrick Henry touchdown. It was all Bills after that. Buffalo would go on to score 34 unanswered points. Allen and Stefon Diggs torched the Tennessee defense as they would connect for three scores.
NASHVILLE, TN
MTSU Men's Tennis Wrap Up First Tournament of Fall 2022 Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men’s tennis wrapped up the Tennessee Hidden Duals, the Blue Raiders’ first tournament of the fall 2022 season, on Sunday morning. The Blue Raiders played against North Carolina, a top-15 program according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). This was the Blue Raiders’ third top-30 opponent in as many days.
MURFREESBORO, TN
MTSU Football's Jordan Ferguson Makes Final Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the final roster for the 31st Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, recognizing 22 college football student-athletes and an honorary head coach for outstanding contributions to their communities. Middle Tennessee’s Jordan Ferguson made this elite list and is among 11 players on the FBS team and the only student-athlete from the Group of 5.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Titans Monday Night Weather Forecast 9-18,2022

Titans Kickoff Monday Night Football tonight in Buffalo. Here is the Buffalo forecast for gametime:. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
NASHVILLE, TN
Spirited Hive is an Official Ready-to-Drink Partner of the Tennessee Titans & Nissan Stadium

Spirited Hive, a new line of ready-to-drink craft cocktails made with quality spirits, all-natural ingredients, and organic honey, is proud to be an official ready-to-drink partner of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and all Nissan Stadium events. It recently debuted at the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and will be available at every event for the rest of the 2022-2023 season including the home game at Nissan Stadium on September 11. Spirited Hive will be available at two automated grab-and-go concession stands at the stadium, which will be open during all stadium events. Spirited Hive is already available throughout Nashville and is also a ready-to-drink partner of MLS’s Nashville Soccer Club and Nashville Sounds minor league baseball team.
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Melvin Clay Waldron

Melvin Clay Waldron of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, he was 82 years old. A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was the son of the late Samuel Vaught and Mable Johnson Waldron. Mr. Waldron was also preceded in death by six brothers and six sisters.
SMYRNA, TN
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin

GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
GALLATIN, TN
OBITUARY: Joshua Oakes

Joshua Oakes of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, he was 33 years old. He was a native of Crossville, Tennessee and a son of Anthony Oakes of Crossville and Tonya Hamby Oakes of Smyrna. In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his fiancé, Ashley...
SMYRNA, TN
Car Burst Into Flames Friday Night

(MURFREESBORO) A late model Buick burst into flames shortly after 9:00 o'clock this past Friday night. The incident occurred in front of Farmers Family Restaurant, off the Old Fort Parkway. Friday. Ladder 4 and Engine 9 crews used water and firefighting foam to put out the fire due to gasoline...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Dwight Robison

Dwight Robison of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, he was 73 years old. A native of Frankfort, IN, he was the son of the late Thomas Robison and Julia Jean Stockberger Robison. Mr. Robison is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Charles) Clark of Murfreesboro, TN; son,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: James 'Jim' Everette Jackson

James “Jim” Everette Jackson, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born October 31, 1940, in Utica, MS to the late Dampeer and Eva Grace McPherson Jackson. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rebecca “Becky” Dawson Jackson;...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million. The HGTV home is situated just minutes from downtown. It was designed by local...
NASHVILLE, TN
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 18 – 24

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 18 – 24, 2022. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
MURFREESBORO, TN
