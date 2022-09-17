Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Four Tennessee College Football Teams Get Recognized by FCS National Rankings
The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) is a part of the NCAA Division I but represents the lower level of competition in the country’s highest level of college football. Tennessee has teams that are competing at a very high level against other FCS programs. Chattanooga has yet to lose a...
The Titans Struggle Against the Bills on Monday Night Football
Titans- 7 Buffalo (2-0) played a near-perfect game and the Titans (0-2) still look for their first victory of the year. The first quarter showed signs that maybe Tennessee had an answer for MVP candidate Josh Allen. The score was 7-7 going into the second quarter thanks to a Derrick Henry touchdown. It was all Bills after that. Buffalo would go on to score 34 unanswered points. Allen and Stefon Diggs torched the Tennessee defense as they would connect for three scores.
MTSU Men’s Tennis Wrap Up First Tournament of Fall 2022 Season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men’s tennis wrapped up the Tennessee Hidden Duals, the Blue Raiders’ first tournament of the fall 2022 season, on Sunday morning. The Blue Raiders played against North Carolina, a top-15 program according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). This was the Blue Raiders’ third top-30 opponent in as many days.
MTSU Football’s Jordan Ferguson Makes Final Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the final roster for the 31st Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, recognizing 22 college football student-athletes and an honorary head coach for outstanding contributions to their communities. Middle Tennessee’s Jordan Ferguson made this elite list and is among 11 players on the FBS team and the only student-athlete from the Group of 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Soccer Club Extends Season-High Unbeaten Streak to Six
Nashville Soccer Club earned its sixth consecutive result on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium after Hany Mukhtar scored his league-leading 23rd goal of the season with a penalty in the 56th minute guiding Nashville to a 1-1 draw. Mukhtar has now contributed to a goal in eight consecutive matches (11 goals and three assists).
Special Olympics Tennessee to Host State Golf Tournament in Smyrna
Over 60 Special Olympics Tennessee athletes and Unified Partners will compete in the Special Olympics Tennessee State Golf Tournament this Monday, September 19 at Smyrna Golf Course in Smyrna, Tennessee. Athletes from across the state will travel to Middle Tennessee to compete against their peers in their respective divisions. Divisions...
Titans Monday Night Weather Forecast 9-18,2022
Titans Kickoff Monday Night Football tonight in Buffalo. Here is the Buffalo forecast for gametime:. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Two Nashville SC Players in the Top 25 Selling Jerseys in MLS
Nashville Soccer Club in conjunction with Major League Soccer today announced that Designated Players Walker Zimmerman and Hany Mukhtar are featured on the list of the top-selling 25 Adidas jerseys in the League sold on MLSStore.com. Nashville SC and U.S. Men’s National Team defender Walker Zimmerman sits at number 10...
RELATED PEOPLE
Spirited Hive is an Official Ready-to-Drink Partner of the Tennessee Titans & Nissan Stadium
Spirited Hive, a new line of ready-to-drink craft cocktails made with quality spirits, all-natural ingredients, and organic honey, is proud to be an official ready-to-drink partner of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and all Nissan Stadium events. It recently debuted at the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and will be available at every event for the rest of the 2022-2023 season including the home game at Nissan Stadium on September 11. Spirited Hive will be available at two automated grab-and-go concession stands at the stadium, which will be open during all stadium events. Spirited Hive is already available throughout Nashville and is also a ready-to-drink partner of MLS’s Nashville Soccer Club and Nashville Sounds minor league baseball team.
OBITUARY: Melvin Clay Waldron
Melvin Clay Waldron of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, he was 82 years old. A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was the son of the late Samuel Vaught and Mable Johnson Waldron. Mr. Waldron was also preceded in death by six brothers and six sisters.
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin
GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 11 to September 16. Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OBITUARY: Joshua Oakes
Joshua Oakes of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, he was 33 years old. He was a native of Crossville, Tennessee and a son of Anthony Oakes of Crossville and Tonya Hamby Oakes of Smyrna. In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his fiancé, Ashley...
wgnsradio.com
Car Burst Into Flames Friday Night
(MURFREESBORO) A late model Buick burst into flames shortly after 9:00 o'clock this past Friday night. The incident occurred in front of Farmers Family Restaurant, off the Old Fort Parkway. Friday. Ladder 4 and Engine 9 crews used water and firefighting foam to put out the fire due to gasoline...
OBITUARY: Dwight Robison
Dwight Robison of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, he was 73 years old. A native of Frankfort, IN, he was the son of the late Thomas Robison and Julia Jean Stockberger Robison. Mr. Robison is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Charles) Clark of Murfreesboro, TN; son,...
Iconic Shakespeare Play ‘Hamlet’ Now Playing at Center for the Arts
Hamlet, Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, is now playing at The Center for the Arts. The Center is pleased to share this version of Hamlet, adapted and directed by Connie Downer. “We are excited to bring this iconic Shakespeare play to our stage in this 2022 season,” says Mark David...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Everette Jackson
James “Jim” Everette Jackson, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born October 31, 1940, in Utica, MS to the late Dampeer and Eva Grace McPherson Jackson. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rebecca “Becky” Dawson Jackson;...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville
The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million. The HGTV home is situated just minutes from downtown. It was designed by local...
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 18 – 24
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for September 18 – 24, 2022. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0