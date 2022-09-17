Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catchitkansas.com
Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - In Wichita Trinity Academy’s Isabella Sebits’ sophomore season she was stellar en route to clinching a 4A singles state championship - a goal she was able to obtain as just an underclassmen. “It was definitely really special for me,” Sebits said. “Honestly,...
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
Bishop Carroll alums answer a religious calling
A Bishop Carroll linebacker says his days as a Golden Eagle inspired him to become the shepherd of his own flock.
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
KWCH.com
Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
3 Kansas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A new poke chain featuring the fresh flavors of Hawaii will open this week in Wichita
The shop is taking over an old Quiznos spot and will celebrate opening day with free samples and giveaways.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Record breaking heat first, a fall turn on schedule
Summer is at full blast early this week. We already broke records Sunday afternoon and we are not finished as more are on par to break Monday and Tuesday. Highs well into the 90s and triple digits will be common. Southerly winds are pumping in from the south enabling the heat. The humidity is low but will increase as our next front approaches by mid-week.
KAKE TV
No injuries in central Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect: McPherson, Saline Counties until 10:30 p.m
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern McPherson County in central Kansas... Southern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marquette, or. 10 miles west of Lindsborg, moving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 1-13
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
KAKE TV
Northbound lanes of Amidon Bridge close Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Northbound lanes of the Amidon Bridge are closing Monday for utility work. This is the start of a larger project when the bridge will completely close in early October for teardown. The project is expected to take about 14 months, severely impacting more than 100,000...
Kansas Board of Regents approves WSU’s proposal for Cessna Stadium changes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The update to the capital improvement plan that was proposed by Wichita State University (WSU) was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday. The proposal allows for a multi-phase project to make changes to Cessna Stadium. According to the Board of Regents agenda, the new stadium would seat approximately […]
Thousands take over Douglas for Open Streets ICT
A 4.1-mile stretch of Douglas was closed to vehicles Sunday to give hundreds of people room to walk, bike, or even skate down the bustling thoroughfare.
Comments / 1