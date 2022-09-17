ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Motorists Warned to Drive Carefully during Bigelow Tea Run on Sunday

The Bigelow Tea Community Challenge Run is scheduled for the morning of Sunday, September 25th. While the majority the route is in Fairfield, some Westport roads will be utilized for a short time. Runners will be traveling northbound on Westway Road and turning left to travel westbound on Greens Farms Road before proceeding southbound on Sasco Creek Road to Pequot Avenue.
WESTPORT, CT
Westport Police, EMS Mourn Death of Longtime EMS Crew Chief Mark Blake

The Westport Police Department and Emergency Medical Services are mourning the death of EMS Crew Chief Mark Blake. Crew Chief Blake passed away on Tuesday, September 20. Crew Chief Blake was hired in May of 1990 and had a long and rewarding career serving the Westport community. He was a representative for the Southwest EMS Council for over ten years and was most recently the organization’s president. Also, Crew Chief Blake was a certified child safety seat instructor and helped organize numerous car safety seat clinics throughout Fairfield County.
WESTPORT, CT
Ellen B. Wisser, 92, Died; Moved to Westport in 1960, ”defeated unbeatable odds”

Ellen B. Wisser, age 92 of Norwalk, CT (formerly of Westport) passed away this Friday, September 16, 2022, at Norwalk Hospital. Mrs. Wisser was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Samuel and Esther Borenstein. She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts along with classmates and friends Grace Kelly and Vince Edwards. She then attended Brooklyn College where she met her future husband and lifetime love, Allen Wisser, who himself attended Brooklyn College after performing with the Broadway show Showboat’s National Tour, having initially attended Julliard. Upon marrying, Ellen and Allen moved to Indianapolis where Allen served in the Army during the Korean War. After the war they returned to Brooklyn, where Ellen taught at James Madison High School while Allen attended Brooklyn Law, and began his lifetime career in real estate.
NORWALK, CT
“Back to the Playhouse!”: Gala Celebrates the Westport Country Playhouse

Multi-award-winning Broadway star Renée Elise Goldsberry, perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical “Hamilton,” headlined Westport Country Playhouse’s 2022 Gala, “Back to the Playhouse!,” on Saturday evening, September 17. The evening featured Goldsberry’s high-energy concert of Broadway, pop, and soul, backed by a seven-piece band, along with a pre-show cocktail party, live auction, and an after-party with a DJ and dancing—all while providing generous philanthropic support to the Playhouse.
WESTPORT, CT
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Artist Mark Naftalin Brings The Blues To the Westport Library

Westport's Mark Naftlin, famed keyboardist, noted producer and radio host assembled a tremendous pool of talent, some of whom are very familiar to Westport music lovers including Chris “Otis” Cross Smokin’ Joe Najmy of Otis and the Hurricanes, percussionists Matt Moadel who has performed with Mystic Bowie, sax master Crispin Cioe who has played with James Cotton,and many others including Naftlin himself, who played piano on multiple numbers with the band.
WESTPORT, CT

