Ellen B. Wisser, age 92 of Norwalk, CT (formerly of Westport) passed away this Friday, September 16, 2022, at Norwalk Hospital. Mrs. Wisser was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Samuel and Esther Borenstein. She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts along with classmates and friends Grace Kelly and Vince Edwards. She then attended Brooklyn College where she met her future husband and lifetime love, Allen Wisser, who himself attended Brooklyn College after performing with the Broadway show Showboat’s National Tour, having initially attended Julliard. Upon marrying, Ellen and Allen moved to Indianapolis where Allen served in the Army during the Korean War. After the war they returned to Brooklyn, where Ellen taught at James Madison High School while Allen attended Brooklyn Law, and began his lifetime career in real estate.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO