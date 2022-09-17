ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

niceville.com

Document shredding event is September 20 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Shred your unwanted personal documents at a free shredding event on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Niceville Softball Complex parking lot, according to an announcement by the City of Niceville. Sponsored by the Niceville Public Library, a Shred-It mobile...
NICEVILLE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair’s website at:. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
WKRG News 5

Elberta Elementary School named National Blue Ribbon School

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG)– On Friday, September 16, Elberta Elementary was given the National Blue Ribbon Award, recognizing the school as a National Blue Ribbon School. Achievements, progress and a good learning environment are just some of the requirements needed to earn the National Blue-Ribbon Award. Elberta Elementary School’s principal Jenny Breazeale announced the school was […]
ELBERTA, AL
WKRG

Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
GULF SHORES, AL
niceville.com

The Duggar Family has Sunday brunch at The Wharf 850 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Several members of the Duggar Family, who starred in their own reality TV show, were really in Niceville on Sunday, where they enjoyed Sunday brunch at The Wharf 850. The group reportedly was friendly and chatted with both customers and staff and posed for pictures. The...
NICEVILLE, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-17-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
saltwatersportsman.com

Sailfish Caught on Kayak Near Beach

The big sail was caught only a half mile off the beach on a pedal-powered vessel. The sailfish unfortunately didn’t survive the encounter, despite the best efforts of the seasoned angler. Navarre Beach, Florida, near Pensacola on the panhandle, has become a mecca for kayak fishermen. Its artificial reefs...
NAVARRE, FL
uwfvoyager.com

What’s Happening in Pensacola: September 19-25

University of West Florida’s Stories from the Archives — Sept. 21. Join UWF Archivist Dean DeBolt at 1 p.m. to hear the story of Kudzu and how West Florida. created an all-South infestation. Stories From the Archives presentations are open to anyone and usually run about 30 minutes. Zoom: https://uwf.zoom.us/j/85182367029.
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 60% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution

UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
FOLEY, AL

