Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI:NSQ) in Elgin finished Sept. 16 at $30.97 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 0.45 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $31.11. Stocks in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. have reached as high as $31.15 and as low as $30.34 USD....

GENEVA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO