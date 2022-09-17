Read full article on original website
Food Stamps: Learn and Play with these Illinois Link Card Discounts
There are roughly three-quarters of a million children in Illinois receiving SNAP EBT benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the Spotlight On Poverty & Opportunity website. But many...
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
Any tips for preventing basement unit flooding in Chicago?
In light of the recent (and apparently upcoming) storms, I wonder what people have done to prevent rain water from overflowing into garden apartments. We own and live in a three-flat with family and last Sunday water was geysering out of the drains outside the doors. Looking around the proposed solution was a $10000 cistern and pump system in our front yard (with no mention if we'd need a second in the back yard) which seems extreme. We were thinking of looking into getting a bit of a bathtub treatment - few inches of rise for the doors so water could pool and have time to drain instead of rushing inside. Anybody successfully preventing rainwater backup from threatening to destroy your favorite rug, hopefully for less than $10k and not involving pumps?
Chicago Offers Free Security Cameras To Qualifying Residents
Here's how you can get yours.
What’s the best week of the year to buy a new house?
The "best" week to purchase a new home is coming up.
Proft attacks press for taking down anti-Safe-T ad: 'These general managers share a brain, of course, they move like a herd'
Radio host Dan Proft scorched the Chicago press corps for backing the refusal of TV stations to air an ad critical of the crime policies enacted by local and state Democrats. Proft commented on stations taking down the scream ad after taking the $430,000 from him to air it. "The...
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
Long-Abandoned, Dilapidated Hospital Reopens as New Home for Individuals with Disabilities
The City of Aurora has cut the ribbon on a new independent apartment community for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. The new facility is located on Aurora’s eastside on the site of the former Copley Hospital campus. According to the city, Weston Bridges is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community for high-functioning, post-transition adults looking to live independently. The housing model helps each resident achieve their potential through an enriched and independent lifestyle.
As West Chicago Cleans The Last Of Its Nuclear Contamination, Residents Exposed Say ‘It’s Not Over’
This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks. This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities. Sandra Arzola was...
How to keep heating costs down for your home as prices expected to skyrocket this winter
CHICAGO - Gas prices for cars are high, and gas prices for homes are expected to skyrocket this winter. So, before its time to fire up the furnace, let’s see what you can do to keep that cost down. "It’s very important the filter is changed and checked every...
Negative % change for John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS:NSQ) in Elgin in last year
The following residential sales were reported in Elburn in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $300,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,513 for the previous year. 533 SARATOGA Dr.North of Keslinger Rd$300,000Property Tax (2020):... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Ald. Napolitano: Private Booting will Bring Fights to People’s Backyards
John Howell speaks with Ald. Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Private booters could soon be allowed to operate all across Chicago. Ald. Napolitano says that this will cause fights and take up police resources unnecessarily.
Orland Fire becomes latest agency to denounce SAFE-T Act: 'Huge burden of risk on first responders'
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - The Orland Fire Protection District Board of Trustees denounced the adoption of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T ACT) Sunday. The Board says the SAFE-T Act reduces punishments and accountability for criminals and undermines the authority of police. "This law not only undermines...
The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes
In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
Listen up, Lori! McDonald's CEO warns Chicago Mayor Lightfoot that soaring crime in burger giant's home city is leaving its corporate staff too terrified to return to its HQ
The CEO of McDonald's is speaking out about the crime crisis in Chicago and believes the lack of safety is keeping employees from returning to the fast food giant's Windy City HQ in a warning to Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Chris Kempczinski spoke last Wednesday at the Economic Club of...
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. (WGNTV) — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000-square-foot behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among its many features, touts 9 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a movie […]
Illinois' $1.34 Billion Lottery Ticket Winner Has Less Than 10 Days Left to Make a Decision
According to Illinois Lottery officials, the winner of the July 29 $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines, still hasn't come forward. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays...
Museum of Science and Industry to Decommission Popular 50-Year-Old Exhibit
It's the end of an era for a long-running, popular exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry that has charmed countless children and families. But the good news is, you may be able to take a piece of the big top home. According to a press release, archives from...
Burbank weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 20
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Sept. 10 in Tinley Park was 1,131 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Panduit Corporation for a cable management assembly. It was filed on Aug.... ★...
