Manteno, IL

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
CHICAGO, IL
Any tips for preventing basement unit flooding in Chicago?

In light of the recent (and apparently upcoming) storms, I wonder what people have done to prevent rain water from overflowing into garden apartments. We own and live in a three-flat with family and last Sunday water was geysering out of the drains outside the doors. Looking around the proposed solution was a $10000 cistern and pump system in our front yard (with no mention if we'd need a second in the back yard) which seems extreme. We were thinking of looking into getting a bit of a bathtub treatment - few inches of rise for the doors so water could pool and have time to drain instead of rushing inside. Anybody successfully preventing rainwater backup from threatening to destroy your favorite rug, hopefully for less than $10k and not involving pumps?
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Long-Abandoned, Dilapidated Hospital Reopens as New Home for Individuals with Disabilities

The City of Aurora has cut the ribbon on a new independent apartment community for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. The new facility is located on Aurora’s eastside on the site of the former Copley Hospital campus. According to the city, Weston Bridges is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community for high-functioning, post-transition adults looking to live independently. The housing model helps each resident achieve their potential through an enriched and independent lifestyle.
AURORA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Negative % change for John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS:NSQ) in Elgin in last year

The following residential sales were reported in Elburn in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $300,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,513 for the previous year. 533 SARATOGA Dr.North of Keslinger Rd$300,000Property Tax (2020):... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
ELBURN, IL
Next City

The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes

In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
spotonillinois.com

Burbank weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 20

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Sept. 10 in Tinley Park was 1,131 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Panduit Corporation for a cable management assembly. It was filed on Aug.... ★...
BURBANK, IL

