In light of the recent (and apparently upcoming) storms, I wonder what people have done to prevent rain water from overflowing into garden apartments. We own and live in a three-flat with family and last Sunday water was geysering out of the drains outside the doors. Looking around the proposed solution was a $10000 cistern and pump system in our front yard (with no mention if we'd need a second in the back yard) which seems extreme. We were thinking of looking into getting a bit of a bathtub treatment - few inches of rise for the doors so water could pool and have time to drain instead of rushing inside. Anybody successfully preventing rainwater backup from threatening to destroy your favorite rug, hopefully for less than $10k and not involving pumps?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO