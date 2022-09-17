ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
BROADALBIN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Artist meet-and-greet set for Glens Falls mural

Over the last month, the city of Glens Falls has been splashed by new colors, and fresh animal faces. Around Centennial Circle, two full-sized wall murals have been painted on the corner of Hudson Avenue and on Warren Street, respectively. This week, city residents have a chance to meet and greet one of the artists behind the beauty.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Westminster Hall architecture echoed in Glens Falls

On Warren Street, the Gothic influences present in St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School provide some of the most impressive architecture one will find in the city of Glens Falls - and that's just from the outside. Inside, proms, musicals and a lot more have been held for 90 years, in a grand hall recognizable to those paying attention to what's happening across the pond.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized

The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
MALTA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga

Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hoosick Falls celebrates local centenarian artist

Hoosick Falls will be celebrating the life of Emmajane Cottrell, as the Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “Emmajane, a Girl at Heart,” on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum on September 25, at 1 p.m. Cottrell, who turned 100 this July, settled down in Hoosick in 1944, when she married her husband, Sherman Cottrell.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire

FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Haunted attractions in the Capital Region

Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police

On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
ALBANY, NY

