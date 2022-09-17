Read full article on original website
New Pool division in Glens Falls
Capital Region APA Pool League is starting a new division starting September 25 at Downtown Social in Glens Falls. Teams will play 9-ball on Sundays at 6 p.m. for 12 weeks.
Columbia High graduate Kevin Smith hits for cycle last Saturday
Columbia High School graduate Kevin Smith hit for the cycle last Saturday for the Las Vegas Aviators, the Oakland Athletics triple A affiliate. The short stop finished a perfect 5-5 with two home runs, three runs batted in, and five runs scored in Las Vegas' 12-11 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers.
Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’
BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
Artist meet-and-greet set for Glens Falls mural
Over the last month, the city of Glens Falls has been splashed by new colors, and fresh animal faces. Around Centennial Circle, two full-sized wall murals have been painted on the corner of Hudson Avenue and on Warren Street, respectively. This week, city residents have a chance to meet and greet one of the artists behind the beauty.
Delmar native named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Harvard Football senior, and Delmar native, Max Jones has been named to the 2022 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team, the organization announced Monday.
Bear spotting in Coxsackie
The Village of Coxsackie has issued an emergency alert regarding a bear in the area.
Glens Falls block party leads to street closure
The Adirondack Balloon Festival "Downtown Block Party" will take place on September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Due to the event, there will be no parking on Glen Street after 3 p.m. Glen Street will be closed from the Traffic Circle to South Street.
Westminster Hall architecture echoed in Glens Falls
On Warren Street, the Gothic influences present in St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School provide some of the most impressive architecture one will find in the city of Glens Falls - and that's just from the outside. Inside, proms, musicals and a lot more have been held for 90 years, in a grand hall recognizable to those paying attention to what's happening across the pond.
Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized
The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga
Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
Tanker rollover closes Route 346 in Petersburgh
A milk tanker rollover has closed Route 346 in Petersburgh. Traffic is being rerouted around the incident.
Hoosick Falls celebrates local centenarian artist
Hoosick Falls will be celebrating the life of Emmajane Cottrell, as the Hoosick Township Historical Society will host “Emmajane, a Girl at Heart,” on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum on September 25, at 1 p.m. Cottrell, who turned 100 this July, settled down in Hoosick in 1944, when she married her husband, Sherman Cottrell.
Albany High School no longer on lockdown
Albany High School has resumed its normal operations after being placed on lockdown. School officials said the lockdown was in response to fights between students in the building.
North Adams restaurant reopening under new ownership
Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is set to reopen on September 22 under new ownership. Chris Bonnivier of Adams, Sandra Lopez Nieves, and Joseph Bevilacqua will be taking over the restaurant.
Bus driver woes continue for Saratoga County schools
Some school bus routes will be canceled in Saratoga County schools Tuesday, due to ongoing bus driver shortages in the Capital Region. Both Saratoga Springs City School District and Ballston Spa Central School District have announced cancellations.
Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire
FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
Haunted attractions in the Capital Region
Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
Albany man accused of pointing handgun at 2 women
An Albany man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at two women inside a Park Avenue apartment.
Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police
On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
Parents work through bus woes, ‘It’s a struggle’
School bus woes continue in Saratoga County, where cancellations are forcing parents to make new plans to get their kids to school.
