Alabama's long snapper Kneeland Hibbett will donate a percentage of his NIL endorsements to the Concussion Legacy Foundation to honor his grandfather, Dennis Homan. Dennis Homan is a former Alabama running back during Paul Bear Bryant's era. He was part of the 1965 National Championship and the undefeated 1966 season. He was named an All-American during his senior year at Alabama. During his collegiate career, he had 87 receptions for 1,495 yards and 18 touchdowns. Homan was the MVP of the South team in the Senior Bowl game of 1968. He was a first-round draft choice in 1968 which resulted in him playing for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1971-1972 and the Birmingham WFL from 1974-1975.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO