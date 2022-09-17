ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

“Saying the N-word gets you a ride in the cup I see,” NASCAR Twitter reacts to Kyle Larson’s HMS contract extension

By Justin P Joy
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 16

Tiffany E.
2d ago

A ride un cup? You must be uneducated. he's been in cup for some time now and is one he'll of a wheel man. He was talking to a friend while Iracing, he thought it was private conversation. He's not racist and it wasn't said to be malicious, racist or ignorant.

Reply
16
Jerry Smith
2d ago

Except for media bringing this up I guarantee nobody else even remembers that in the first place.

Reply(1)
11
C
2d ago

It also gets you recording contracts with major record labels. This is dumb.

Reply
15
